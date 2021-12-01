or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago
News

A New Aston Martin V12 Vantage Is Officially On The Way

Aston Martin has confirmed that a V12-powered Vantage is happening, celebrating the end of the 12-cylinder engine as a 'Final Edition'

Remind me later
Aston Martin - A New Aston Martin V12 Vantage Is Officially On The Way - News

Sticking a V12 in the front of the current Aston Martin Vantage is, when you think about it, pretty pointless. The Mercedes-AMG 4.0-litre V8 currently used by the car is, as proven by cars like the AMG GT Black Series and Aston’s own reborn Valhalla hypercar, good for over 700bhp with some changes. Why put dump something with around that same power but a whole lot more weight on the front end?

“Because why not” seems to be Aston’s answer, as the British company has just confirmed an all-new V12 Vantage. That it makes little sense merely makes us all the more glad it’s happening.

Aston Martin - A New Aston Martin V12 Vantage Is Officially On The Way - News

The press release is so short we might as well reproduce the whole thing:

“You’ve heard about it. You will certainly hear it coming. V12 Vantage. It’s not just a Limited Edition, it’s a Final Edition. Returning in 2022.”

Yep, you heard that right - ‘Final Edition’, a name no doubt chosen because the end is nigh for Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre, twin-turbo V12. It’ll be a fitting send-off as we’re expecting the power output to match that of the DBS Superleggera - 715bhp. In the Vantage’s compact package, this should make for an absolute riot of a driving experience.

Aston Martin - A New Aston Martin V12 Vantage Is Officially On The Way - News

It won’t be as sharp as the V8 to drive, as that V12 weighs around 100kg more than the AMG-sourced mill. That’s a lot of additional mass to burden the front end with, requiring an overhaul of the chassis. Judging by tests mules spotted not so long ago, the bodywork will also need to radically change to keep the bigger engine cool, with new air intakes and a freshly designed vented bonnet among the tweaks.

The V12 will be by far the most expensive Vantage we’ve seen yet. Since the F1 Edition is already £142,000, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a figure nudging £200,000 for the Final Edition.

More Aston Martin posts

0 comments

Recommended News The Electric Lotus Elise And Exige Successors Will Still Be Mid-Engined (Kind Of) Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The New Ferrari 296 GTB Has 819bhp Of V6 Hybrid Brawn News The New Ford Ranger Has An Angry Face And A V6, Raptor En-Route News Stolen Land Rover Discovery Filmed Tearing Down A Train Track News The First Koenigsegg Jesko Production Car Is An Orange Stunner News These Official Citroen Ami 'Decorative Graphics' Are...Wow News This Honda Civic Type R Was Ripped In Two During A Huge Crash News Watch A Mercedes E63 S Estate Fly By At 206mph On The Autobahn News The Glorious Relaunch Of Mitsubishi Ralliart Involves...Stickers And Mudguards

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or