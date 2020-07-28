A Mercedes 'T-Class' Is On The Way

It’s not often that Mercedes adopts a new letter of the alphabet for a fresh model line, but today, the German manufacturer has done just that. Incoming is the ‘T-Class’ which will be a “small van for private customers” on sale from the first half of 2022.

The T-Class will be a private passenger version of the Citan (below), which is based on the Renault Kangoo. A successor to the Citan is planned too, with both it and the T sitting on the same platform. Both will be made “in cooperation with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi,” and there’ll be fully electric versions of each.

As for the T-Class, it’s very much a hashtaglifestyle affair. “With the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class, we will offer a vehicle which makes it possible for families and those with active pastimes to step into the Mercedes-Benz world,” says Marcus Breitschwerdt, boss of Mercedes-Benz Vans.