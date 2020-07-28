or register
A Mercedes 'T-Class' Is On The Way

Mercedes has announced a new 'T-Class' model line of van-based lifestyle-mobiles

A Mercedes 'T-Class' Is On The Way

It’s not often that Mercedes adopts a new letter of the alphabet for a fresh model line, but today, the German manufacturer has done just that. Incoming is the ‘T-Class’ which will be a “small van for private customers” on sale from the first half of 2022.

The T-Class will be a private passenger version of the Citan (below), which is based on the Renault Kangoo. A successor to the Citan is planned too, with both it and the T sitting on the same platform. Both will be made “in cooperation with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi,” and there’ll be fully electric versions of each.

As for the T-Class, it’s very much a hashtaglifestyle affair. “With the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class, we will offer a vehicle which makes it possible for families and those with active pastimes to step into the Mercedes-Benz world,” says Marcus Breitschwerdt, boss of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

Mercedes Benz - A Mercedes 'T-Class' Is On The Way - News

It’ll have sliding doors on both sides, and - we assume - plenty of room for mountain bikes/surfboards/pedigree show dogs (delete as appropriate).

It’ll be the first premium entry to the lifestyle minivan scene in the UK, although the T-Class will have plenty of rivals with less fancy badges. Along with the aforementioned Kangoo, the Merc will also need to worry about the Citroen Berlingo, Peugeot Rifter, VW Caddy and Ford Tourneo among others.

