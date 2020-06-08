A Low-Mileage Honda Civic Si Sold For A Preposterous $50,000

A 5600-mile Civic Ci fetched the equivalent of nearly £40,000 via an online auction in the USA

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Image via Bring a Trailer

We were all aghast when an Acura Integra Type R went for $64,000 at auction a couple of years ago, but a far less special Honda product has arguably eclipsed the ridiculousness of that result. A 2000 Honda Civic Si coupe - yes, a mere Si - was sold via Bring a Trailer for $50,000 (nearly £40,000). Could it possibly be worth getting on for the starting price of a C8 Chevrolet Corvette? Let’s take a closer look.

Image via Bring a Trailer

As you no doubt anticipated given the absurd auction end price, the mileage here is low. In its 20 years on Planet Earth, the Si has covered just 5600 miles at the hands of only two owners. Originally sold by Pompano Honda in Florida, ownership of the Si passed to the current keeper in 2004. It’s finished in gorgeous Electron Blue, complemented by 15-inch alloy wheels which looked to be in pristine condition when we browsed the 204 images attached to the auction page. It has a pattered grey cloth interior which looks immaculate, although the head unit isn’t original.

Image via Bring a Trailer

2000 Si Civics used a B16A2 1.6-litre naturally-aspirated inline-four, good for 160bhp at a zingy 8000rpm. The B16 in this example is predictably tidy - you could eat your dinner off that thing. Assuming you could still afford to eat after spending $50k on a Civic. The service history isn’t complete, and its last service was done back in 2017. Despite the low mileage, you’d ideally want to see some more recent activity.

Image via Bring a Trailer