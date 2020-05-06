A Five-Year-Old Was Stopped By Police On His Way To 'Buy A Lamborghini'

A boy in Utah decided to take his parent's SUV on a car-buying road trip to California following an argument

When I was five, my interests mostly revolved around watching cartoons and leaving Lego bricks in dangerous places. Sometimes at the same time. A five-year-old in Utah, however, had his sights set higher. He wanted his folks to buy him a Lamborghini, and his mother saying ‘no’ wasn’t going to stop him. With a whole $3 in his pocket, the kid made off with his parent’s SUV on an apparent trip to California - 800 miles away - to make his purchase. We’d like to think he had an Aventador SVJ in mind.

He made it from 17th and Lincoln in Ogden to the 25th Street off-ramp of the I-15 - about two miles - before the law brought his road trip to an end. Utah Highway Patrol officers pulled over the vehicle, which was weaving from side to side and travelling between 15 and 30mph, initially thinking they were looking at a drunk driver. When Trooper Rick Morgan opened the door, he realised this wasn’t going to be any normal stop. “He was sitting on the front edge of the seat so that he could reach the brake pedal to keep the car stopped while I was standing there,” Morgan said to KSL-TV.