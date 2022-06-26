872bhp Polestar 5 Shows Off Tesla Beating Potential At Goodwood

Forget the Polestar 1, the Swedish EV manufacturer has a new halo model, and it’s the Polestar 5. And with four doors and a curved ‘GT’ roofline, it’s right in the wheelhouse of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Tesla Model S Plaid.

While not as devastatingly powerful as the 1020bhp Model S Plaid, it boasts a still-impressive 872bhp and 700Nm of torque thanks to its dual-motor setup and 800-volt architecture. Importantly, it’s enough to eclipse the Porsche Taycan Turbo S, which can only achieve its peak output of 761bhp during short bursts of overboost.

Scheduled to arrive in 2024, the Polestar 5 is making its on-track debut at this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it’s appearing in white and grey camouflage that would be right at home in Lapland. Following its runs, it will be available for fans to pore over in the ‘First Glance’ paddock.