Porsche Has Made Modern Infotainment Units For Its Classics

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

It’s an age-old problem anyone driving a classic or modern classic will be familiar with. You want something a little more modern in the audio system department, but it has to be something that looks like it belongs in there. There are surprisingly few suitable options out there, so increasingly, mainstream manufacturers are having a go themselves. Not so long ago Jaguar Land Rover launched a range of retro-look infotainment systems, and now Porsche is on its second-generation system.

The German company has just revealed the ‘Porsche Classic Communication Management’ (PCCM), a follow-up to the ‘navigation radio’ it launched in 2015. The setup of the single-DIN unit is the same, with a 3.5-inch screen, six physical buttons and two rotary controls, but the interface is all new. The display layout and graphics are modelled on Porsche’s contemporary units, and unlike the old system, it includes Apple Car Play connectivity. It’ll work in pretty much any model with one-DIN slot, with Porsche noting it’s suitable for all air-cooled 911s, while “use in earlier front- and mid-engine models is also possible”. For anyone with a newer Porsche, there’s now a two-DIN ‘PCCM Plus’ option.