33 Spectacular Car Wallpapers For Desktop And Mobile

As is CT tradition, we're rounding off the year with some ways to give your mobile and laptop devices a digital spruce up

They say that the end of the year is a time for reflection. A time to look back on the 12 months just past, and what we can do to improve ourselves in the proceeding year. Sounds like a lot of work, doesn’t it? We’d much rather task you with a simpler, more manageable New Year’s resolution - giving your mobile, laptop or desktop machine a wee spruce up.

Above and below we have 33 wallpaper-ready shots from manufacturers and our own archives from various drives throughout 2021. There’s a mix of portrait and landscape photos to cater for all kinds of devices.

Fill your boots!

Read more about Bugatti’s first batch of Chiron Super Sport 300s

Read more about the production Koenigsegg Jesko

Read more about our off-season visit to the Norisring with an Audi RS3

Read more about the new Subaru BRZ and its fresh 2.4-litre boxer engine

Read more about the GMA T.50 Niki Lauda, which weighs just 825kg

Read more about the new Porsche Taycan GTS, which is available in the new ‘Sport Turismo body style

Read more about this unique, Antarctic-spec Porsche 356

Read about our first drive in the new G82 BMW M4

Read about our first drive in the Bentley Continental GT V8

Read about our drive in a gated manual 4.2-litre V8-powered Audi R8

Read about our drive in the MST ‘Ford Escort’ Mk2

Read our Toyota GR Supra tuning guide

Read more about our drive in GTO Engineering’s Ferrari 250 SWB ‘Revival’

Read more about our drive in the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm

