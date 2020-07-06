2.5 Turbo Mazda 3 Confirmed With 224bhp And 310Lb Ft

A few weeks back, news of a turbocharged Mazda 3 emerged thanks to a leaked document. We’re not supposed to be seeing that car until 8 July, but it seems Mazda Mexico was keen to get some preliminary details out there sooner.

A YouTube video (in Spanish, available with some passable auto-generated/auto-translated subtitles) reveals some key stats for the car. As we’d been expecting, the new turbo engine displaces 2.5 litres. It’s a reasonably potent powerplant, developing 224bhp and an impressive 310lb ft of torque.

You’ll only be able to have it with an automatic gearbox. The six-speed transmission powers all four wheels, though, which should make for suitably brisk acceleration. Despite the healthy outputs it’s not being billed as a hot hatch - there’s no Mazdaspeed branding, nor is there any added aggression to the bodywork.