2022 Subaru BRZ Burbles Into View With 225bhp 2.4 Boxer Engine

The partly new BRZ has been fully revealed, appearing to use the same basic body structure but with new front and rear ends plus a fresh engine

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

This is the “all-new” BRZ. The reason for the quotation marks? We’re not sure we entirely agree with Subaru‘s description of the latest version of its sports car. It’s on the same platform as the old one, as far as we know, and the main shell doesn’t even look all that different, with the roofline and glasshouse seemingly unaltered. The front and rear ends have changed dramatically, though, while the chunky side skirts and the brake ducts for the front wheels are very fresh. There’s also a new engine, so in a way, this is a little like what Ferrari did when replacing the 458 with the 488.

Only here, there’s no turbo power. Despite rumours suggesting the next BRZ would finally get a snail under its bonnet, the 2022 version is still stubbornly naturally-aspirated. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as displacement has grown from 2.0 to 2.4-litres. It’s still a quirky flat-four engine, and it produces a healthy 225bhp at 7000rpm, with peak torque of 184lb ft arriving at 3700rpm. All of that is sent the way of the rear wheels via either a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic. Whichever transmission opted for, you get a standard-fit mechanical limited-slip differential.

With a Subaru Impreza 22B for...reasons

The chassis mounting system, the sub-frame and various other connections have been reinforced, increasing rigidity by 60 per cent. As before, the tyres are all relatively skinny, ensuring traction levels are kept to an entertaining enough point even with the modest power output. You’re looking at 215/45/17s on the Premium-trimmed models, and 215/40/18 for the Limited derivatives. If the design of the Michelin Pilot Sport 4-wrapped 18s seen in these press images looks familiar, that’s because the design is shared with the GR Yaris. The latest BRZ is another joint venture with Toyota, which will yield a ‘GR86’. This will debut much later, probably later on in 2021.