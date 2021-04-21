200mph Is No Bother For A Hennessey Venom F5 On Half Power

The F5 reached 200mph in the first round of testing at a former US Air Force base in Arkansas

200mph used to be a huge deal for a road car. But these days, a lot of German super saloons will happily hit that figure if you take off their electronic top speed limiters. For a hypercar like the Venom F5, meanwhile, reaching that speed looks like no trouble at all. Hennessey has released footage and details of the first of three rounds of testing. The first phase focuses on signing off the aero side of the equation, initially at the tuning company’s own facility in Sealy, Texas, and then at an old 2.2-mile US Air Force runway in Arkansas. Unfortunately, Hennessey hasn’t released uninterrupted on-board footage of any of the runs, but in the cut embedded above, we can see the see the digital speedometer reach the magic number.

It seemed to easily reach the ‘double tonne’ despite the car’s 1782bhp ‘Fury’ V8 being capped at ‘just’ 900bhp. As a reminder, this unit uses the rough outline of the General Motors LS7, but with a new cast-iron block and aluminium cylinder heads. The piston stroke is reduced, lowering the capacity to 6.6 litres and raising the redline to 8500rpm. The top end and internals feature a blend of aluminium, titanium and Inconel parts, while on boost duties are two partially 3D-printed ball bearing turbochargers. That engine sits in a carbon fibre monocoque developed by UK firm KS Composites. The body panels are carbon fibre too, making for a dry weight of just 1360kg. The F5 is a far cry from its predecessor, the Venom GT, which is best thought of as a bastardised Lotus Exige.