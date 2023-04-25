or register
1974 Ford Bronco In Porsche Cream: A Match Made In Heaven?

Don't be fooled by the classic exterior, there's a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 hidden under the hood.

Velocity Modern Classics has revealed its latest 1974 Ford Bronco restomod, finished in a limited edition Porsche Cream. On top of the obvious external finishing touches, it’s fitted with a Gen III 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and performance exhaust. There’s also modern tech like Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a backup camera disguised within to make it more functional and still retain its classic look.

The interior has been kept fairly simple with double diamond stitched walnut seats, driver seat relocation kit and rear fold and tumble seats. There’s also a six point powder coated roll cage with color-matching Safari top, that will keep everyone safe if off-roading gets a bit too extreme.

Priced at $290,400 (around £232,900) it’s not the cheapest way to get your hands on a Bronco restomod but part of the cost is convenience. The process is more like ordering a new car and the ‘restoration line’ is setup to take 14 weeks from start to finish to complete a build. This is dramatically less than attempting a project like this at home or outsourcing parts to various garages. Velocity stocks a variety of vehicles too, in case you can’t decide how to spec yours.

Thanks to the popularity of the new Bronco, it’s revived the Bronco restomod market with more companies like Velocity now offering modernized overhauls of the classic 4x4. Velocity also builds Ford F250 restomods as well as bespoke commissions, restoring vehicles to factory specification or adding upgraded engines and unique details.

0 comments

