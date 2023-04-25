1974 Ford Bronco In Porsche Cream: A Match Made In Heaven?

Velocity Modern Classics has revealed its latest 1974 Ford Bronco restomod, finished in a limited edition Porsche Cream. On top of the obvious external finishing touches, it’s fitted with a Gen III 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine , 10-speed automatic transmission and performance exhaust. There’s also modern tech like Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a backup camera disguised within to make it more functional and still retain its classic look.

The interior has been kept fairly simple with double diamond stitched walnut seats, driver seat relocation kit and rear fold and tumble seats. There’s also a six point powder coated roll cage with color-matching Safari top, that will keep everyone safe if off-roading gets a bit too extreme.

See also: New Hennessey VelociRaptor 500 Bronco Vs Stock Ford Bronco Raptor

Priced at $290,400 (around £232,900) it’s not the cheapest way to get your hands on a Bronco restomod but part of the cost is convenience. The process is more like ordering a new car and the ‘restoration line’ is setup to take 14 weeks from start to finish to complete a build. This is dramatically less than attempting a project like this at home or outsourcing parts to various garages. Velocity stocks a variety of vehicles too, in case you can’t decide how to spec yours.