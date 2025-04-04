This Will Be The Most Powerful V12 Ever Fitted To A Road Car

Zenvo’s quad-turbo Mjølner V12 will produce 1250bhp on its own, boosted to 1850bhp with hybrid assistance
Take a look at the hypercar landscape, and you’d be forgiven for forgetting the wider automotive world is focused on downsizing and generally making things very electric.

Bugatti is about to put a V16-powered car into production, GMA is building naturally-aspirated V12s with Cosworth, and Pagani is still plundering along with the legendary AMG V12 in its recent Utopia.

Throw Danish manufacturer of slightly bonkers machinery Zenvo into that mix, too. Next year, it’s planning to put its new car into production, the Zenvo Aurora, and it’ll be powered by the most powerful road-going V12 ever made.

Meet the Mjølner, a 6.6-litre quad-turbocharged V12 engine, which can produce 1250bhp by itself. For some context, that’s 250bhp more than the Aston Martin Valkyrie’s V12 before electric assistance and more still with that.

Throw a pair of electric motors onto the Zenvo unit, and it’ll make 1850bhp with a 280mph top speed targeted for the Aurora. Crikey.

It won’t be too long before we get to hear it, either, with the Zenvo Aurora set to make a dynamic debut at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place from 10 to 13 July.

Jens Sverdrup, Zenvo Automotive chairman, said: “The fact it is the world’s most powerful roadcar engine was not something we set out to achieve, but is a result of us pushing what we know is possible.

“This is a hugely important milestone, and the next step will see – and hear! – it come to life, and it has been designed to deliver at every level, which shows the progress we continue to make.”

In case 1850bhp sounds like a bit too much, you’ll be delighted to know the Danish firm is planning to offer its new hypercar in a more laid-back ‘Tur’ spec with just 1500bhp. Tame, we know. We suspect and hope most buyers will go the whole hog.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

