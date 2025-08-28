We Need This Reimagined Skoda Felicia Fun To Be A Real Thing

The Skoda Felicia Fun is quite possibly the most 1990s vehicle to come out of the 1990s. Simply no other decade could have produced a small, bright yellow pickup truck with back seats that slid out into the bed and upholstery covered in frogs. It’s a vehicle with a certified place in our fantasy lottery win garages.

Anyway, 1990s nostalgia is quite big business at the moment, so aptly, a Skoda interior designer has reimagined the Felicia Fun for the modern age. Working in his spare time after doing his proper, serious job, like helping pen the interior of the upcoming Vision O concept, Julien Petitseigneur spent a couple of weeks dreaming up this study for a new Felicia Fun.

Skoda Felicia Fun concept and original

Even though it’ll almost certainly never be built, Petitseigneur has imagined the micro-pickup as part of Skoda’s present-day lineup, which means perhaps its quirkiest feature – those sliding rear seats – have had to be binned. Something about modern safety regulations not being friendly to seats that would lead to fairly horrible results for their occupants in the event of a rollover. Health and safety gone mad, etc, etc.

Instead, he’s opted to try and recapture the original’s “1990s beach atmosphere vibe,” hence the little flashes of neon pink offsetting the yellow paint. Elsewhere, it gets a chunky stance, a little tailgate spoiler like the original, a big ’90s style lightbar across the back (again, something that’s very much back in vogue in 2025).

Skoda Felicia Fun concept - rear

Up front, there’s the same family look as Skoda’s modern EVs – most notably the Epiq concept, which is due to arrive in production form in just a couple of weeks. We assume this means it’s been envisioned as an EV, although no mention is made of the powertrain because, y’know, it’s just a series of renderings.

Inside, it’s been imagined with bright yellow seats (no frogs though, sadly), and a digital display spanning the width of the dash. That features retro gaming-inspired graphics, and is said to draw from the sort of fuzzy CRT TVs you might have plonked yourself in front of to play Gran Turismo if you were around in the late ’90s.

Skoda Felicia Fun concept - interior sketch

Naturally, there aren’t any public plans to build this thing – it’s simply the sort of design exercise Skoda likes to tease us with, like the reborn EV Favorit from a few months back, or the student-built Superb L&K 130 pickup. Shame, though – Epiq Fun has a nice ring to it.

