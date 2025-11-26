Updated Dacia Jogger Brings More Kit For (Slightly) More Money

The facelifted Dacia Jogger is now on sale in Britain, bringing a fresh look and extra kit for the price of a decent meal out
2026 Dacia Jogger - front
2026 Dacia Jogger - front

Terrible news from Dacia. The brand has betrayed its value-driven roots, and in the process, us, by introducing the facelifted seven-seater Jogger at a higher list price than the outgoing car. The updated model is more expensive than the outgoing one by a whole *checks notes* £25. Oh. We retract our statement, then.

Yes, the new-look Jogger, which we had a poke around a couple of months ago, is now on sale from £18,995, the price of a decent dinner out more than the old one. (Unless you’re reading this from London, in which case it’s the price of a bag of crisps. Probably.)

2026 Dacia Jogger - interior
2026 Dacia Jogger - interior

That extra £25 isn’t just to account for inflation, either. The Jogger now gets a 10-inch infotainment system on all but the base model, as well as Dacia’s YouClip accessory mounting system. Depending on trim level, you also get access to such shiny new features as automatic headlights, surround-view cameras, a wireless phone charger and even – get this – power-folding mirrors. This is the Dacia equivalent of luxury.

It gets a fresh look, too, with revised head- and tail lights, a new pixel motif on the front grille, a sharkfin aerial and new wheel designs. The old plastic body cladding has been replaced by the 20 per cent recycled ‘Starkle’ material that Dacia’s started sticking on its crossovers, and inside, there’s new, more durable seat fabric designed to better stand up to rigours of the most punishing test someone can possibly throw at a car – transporting children in it.

2026 Dacia Jogger - rear
2026 Dacia Jogger - rear

The biggest new change, though, is the arrival of the Hybrid 155 powertrain first seen on the Bigster and Duster. This setup brings a 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine and a 49bhp electric motor that work in unison for a total of 153bhp, finally giving the Jogger a bit of the spring in its step that its name suggests.

Naturally, that £18,995 entry price only brings you the basest of base models, the Essential trim with a 109bhp turbo three-cylinder and manual gearbox. If you want the new hybrid, you’ll need to option it from the mid-range Expression trim upwards, with pricing kicking off at £23,330. On sale now, the updated car should arrive with UK buyers soon.

