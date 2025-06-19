Three More Cars Are Coming To Gran Turismo 7 Next Week

Get your guesses in. It’s looking like an Italian rally legend, a French hatchback and… another family crossover
Three More Cars Are Coming To Gran Turismo 7 Next Week

Polyphony Digital seems far from done with Gran Turismo 7. Just recently, we heard that Chinese EV manufacturer Xiaomi would be coming to the game with its blisteringly-quick SU7 Ultra and a yet-to-be-revealed Vision Gran Turismo.

It seems we’ll have to wait for those ones, though, as a new update is coming next week – bringing three completely different new cars to the game.

It comes through the usual format of series creator Kazunori Yamauchi posting three shadowy silhouettes on not-Twitter, teasing the new additions. He’s mixed it up a little this month with a grey-ish base and a lower-angle shot, rather than the usual all-black affair. Nice touch, Yamauchi-san.

Let the guessing games begin. Or do what we’ve unashamedly done and let someone else tell us what they are.

Lancia Delta HF Integrale
Lancia Delta HF Integrale

Front and centre of the trio looks like a Group A rally-spec Lancia Delta Integrale HF Evolution. A very tasty addition, if so, complementing the Subaru Impreza WRC and Toyota Celica GT-Four, added to GT7 in previous updates. Did someone say Sega Rally Championship tribute race at Fisherman’s Ranch?

To its right appears to be a Citroen BX. Yes, a completely run-of-the-mill French hatchback from the ‘80s. Better (or worse, depending on your view of these things), still, it doesn’t even look like the hot GTI based on its shallow bumpers and lack of a rear wing. Never change, Gran Turismo.

Citroen BX
Citroen BX

It seems that a Peugeot 2008 will round out the new additions. Yes, a family crossover more at home in a supermarket car park than Trial Mountain, but it should make for some pretty interesting battles with the Mazda CX-30 and Toyota C-HR already in game. This author also ran one for a few months in a previous job, and it was alright, so that’s something.

We wouldn’t pin our hopes on a new track. If one were to come, we suspect we would’ve heard something at the Gran Turismo World Series event in London the weekend before last. We’d be delighted to be wrong, though. 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

