There Was Once A Nissan Skyline SUV

With a new Skyline on the horizon, and the fear that it may become an SUV, we’re here to tell you it wouldn’t be the first time
Nissan Skyline Crossover, front
Nissan Skyline Crossover, front

There’s a new Nissan Skyline in the works, and with the Japanese brand in some pretty steep financial trouble, we’re not expecting it to take a radical approach with the new car.

Of course, the Skyline name is more than just the R-series GT-Rs – it’s been used by Nissan, and previously the Prince Motor Company, as a nameplate across saloons and coupes. Most recently, it appeared on the car better known to the Western world as the Infiniti Q50.

In chasing a return to profitability, there is a looming question of whether Nissan could wheel the Skyline name out for an SUV this time around, though. Before you grab your torches and pitchforks at the possibility, though, we’re here to tell you it wouldn’t be the first time.

Nissan Skyline Crossover, rear
Nissan Skyline Crossover, rear

Yes, the name we associate with Bathurst-dominating Godzillas, grinding races on Gran Turismo 4 or seeing Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner jump a bridge in 2 Fast 2 Furious has already been deployed on a mundane crossover.

In fact, it’s one you’ll likely be familiar with. You see, while North America and Europe had the Infiniti EX50, Japan got that car under the guise of the Nissan Skyline Crossover.

Funnily enough, on paper, the Nissan Skyline Crossover had more power than any of the Skyline GT-Rs. That’s where those comparisons will end.

The crossover was only available as a 370GT, meaning it used the VQ37 3.7-litre naturally-aspirated V6. Here, it produced 321bhp and was available as either a rear- or all-wheel drive car.

Nissan Skyline Crossover
Nissan Skyline Crossover

It would be built from 2008 to 2016, with the basic figures remaining the same. We could go into incremental model updates, but, quite frankly, it’s really not that interesting a story.

Nissan chose not to sell the following QX50 (the renamed version of the EX)’ as the Skyline Crossover, despite the Q50-equivalent saloon remaining.

For the time being, at least, that’s where the Nissan Skyline Crossover tale ends. Will history repeat itself with a new chapter? Time will tell.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The De Tomaso P72 Is Finally Ready For Production
De Tomaso P72 - front
News
New Renault Twingo Confirmed For The UK
Renault Twingo prototype - front
News
Twisted Unveils Baja Bug VW Beetle Restomod
Twisted TBug - front
News
Hot Electric Vauxhalls Are Coming, Starting With The Mokka
Vauxhall Mokka GSE teaser
News
The Bulletproof Rezvani Knight Is Part Lamborghini Urus, Part Batmobile
Rezvani Knight - front
News
The ‘Base Model’ Audi E-Tron GT Is Still Fast As Heck
Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi RS6 GT Review: Utterly Excellent, Utterly Expensive
Audi RS6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: No Compromise
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, front
Reviews
2025 Skoda Superb Estate Review: Lives Up To Its Name
Skoda Superb Estate - front
Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front
Reviews
Citroen e-C3 Review: Cheap, But Others Are More Cheerful
Citroen e-C3 - front, driving