There Could Be A New Suzuki Swift Sport After All

Rumours in Japan suggest that a new Swift Sport might be on the way, but the chances of it heading to Europe are very low
Well, this is a bit awkward. Barely two months since we said our emotional farewell to the Suzuki Swift Sport, it appears that the plucky underdog hot hatch might have faked its own death and is readying itself for a grand re-entrance.

Before you get too excited, if the Swift Sport does come back, it almost certainly won’t come to Europe. The company confirmed earlier this year that the outgoing car – based on the now-replaced fifth-gen Swift – would only stick around in the UK as long as dealer stocks lasted, and as far as we can tell, they’ve now run dry.

Japanese magazine Best Car, though, suggests that the model could live on in Suzuki’s home country, reporting that a Sport version of the new Swift is in development and could be revealed by the end of this year.

According to the report, the new Sport could use a development of the old one’s powertrain, which paired a turbocharged 1.4-litre four-cylinder with a 48v starter-generator, making it a very mild hybrid. Best Car, though, reckons that the engine is being thoroughly tweaked to the extent that it’s “almost newly developed.”

The rumours reckon on the engine having an output of 148bhp and 177lb ft of torque, with the electric elements said to contribute a further 15bhp and 43lb ft – although it’s not clear what the system’s overall output will be. Either way, it’s set to be an increase on the 127bhp and 173lb ft offered by the old mild hybrid Swift Sport.

Best Car also reports that Suzuki is targeting a kerbweight of just 960kg, and that it’ll be offered with six-speed manual or automatic gearboxes. Supposedly, we could see the car in either December this year or January 2025, and in Japan, it could be priced between 2.3 and 2.5 million Yen (somewhere between £12,200 and £13,300, although cars tend to be cheaper in Japan, where the entry-level new Swift costs the equivalent of just £9200).

So, while we might have been a bit hasty in mourning the loss of the perennially overachieving little Swift Sport, it could well become yet another entry on the growing list of cars for which we look enviously at Japan.

