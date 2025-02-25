Surprise F1 Manager 2024 Updates Suggests The End Of The Series

Custom season option allows you to tinker with the calendar, as well as create new teams and drivers. Is this an subtle confirmation the series is ending?
F1 Manager 2024 screenshot
F1 Manager 2024 screenshot

We weren’t expecting to hear news of another F1 Manager 2024 content update, given the 2025 season is around the corner, but the title has arrived with surprising new features. We’re taking it as a sign the series is officially over.

Arriving today as a free update across all platforms, update 1.11 brings with it a huge number of new customisation options.

You’re now able to edit the calendar for a season for a start. You can remove any race from the schedule (as long as you meet the minimum of eight), shuffle the order around and pick which weekends do or don’t include Sprint races. Also, at the end of a season, you’ll now have the option to keep the calendar as-is, randomise the whole thing or mix up 30 per cent of the races.

Hamilton back at McLaren? Why not.
Hamilton back at McLaren? Why not.

On top of that, you can now move official drivers to any team you want. Oscar Piastri in a Red Bull? Go for it. Max Verstappen in a Williams? Why not. The same applies for staff, and you can even go a step further and create entirely new drivers and personnel.

Furthermore, you’ve now got an option to change the rules and regulations of the series including point allocations, cost cap limits, prize money distribution and restrictions on aerodynamic development. Are you sensing a theme here?

You see, you’d normally have to wait for a new game to release to take advantage of calendar, roster and rule changes. Given we’d be due a new F1 Manager game in a few months, the timing seems odd to now add such depth to the 2024 iteration.

F1 Manager 2024 screenshot
F1 Manager 2024 screenshot

That said, we have previously reported that the series is set to end. Frontier has yet to officially confirm F1 Manager 2024 as the final entry in the series, but it did state a contract with “an [intellectual property] partner” had been terminated in its last financial report. It emerged shortly after that this was almost certainly the F1 Manager series.

It seems then, you now have the option to take 2025 and onwards into your own hands – or wait for the inevitable flood of database mods to take care of it for you, or any other season from the past. If you’re yet to pick up F1 Manager 2024, the game is currently heavily discounted on Steam (likely non-coincidentally), so it seems a great time to.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This Isn’t The New Audi A7
New Audi A6, teaser
News
The BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 Is Valentino Rossi’s Birthday Present
BMW M4 CS Edition VR46
News
Four-Cylinder Mercedes-AMG GT43 Goes On Sale In The UK
Mercedes-AMG GT43, front 3/4
News
The Morgan Supersport Is Coming On 11 March
Morgan Supersport teaser
News
Gordon Murray Wants To Make Supercars Lighter, Greener
GMA T.33 Spider - front
News
Why Is SoFlo Custom’s Jeep Wrangler Speedster So Angry?
SoFlo Speedster - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi RS3 Review: A Non-Stop Physics-Defying Romp
Audi RS3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4