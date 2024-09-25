This Skoda Kodiaq Was Shot 200 Times In Testing

Skoda launches a fully armoured version of its unassuming family crossover, and tests it by shooting it. Lots.
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Skoda Kodiaq Armoured - front
Skoda Kodiaq Armoured - front

Your family is probably the most important thing in the world to you, so it’s natural you’ll want to offer them as much protection as possible. Perhaps that’s why you can now get a fully armoured version of that most unassuming and family friendly of crossovers, the Skoda Kodiaq.

Oddly, it’s based on the outgoing first-gen Kodiaq rather than the new one that launched earlier this year, but that’s beside the point. Called the Kodiaq Armoured (where did they get that from?), it’s fully certified to PAS 300 and 301 standards for civilian armoured vehicles. We don’t know what this means, but we assume it’s good.

Skoda Kodiaq Armoured - rear
Skoda Kodiaq Armoured - rear

It must be because as part of the testing process, the Kodiaq Armoured had over 200 rounds of ammunition fired at it, which it withstood comfortably. It also passed blast resistance tests for its sides, roof and underfloor.

It also gets uprated suspension and brakes to cope with the extra heft that making it bullet-resistant brings, and comes with integrated lights and sirens and an onboard communications hub that still features very handy things like CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. It even has a tyre retention system that stops the rubber from detaching from the rim, even if it’s punctured.

Skoda Kodiaq Armoured - front and rear
Skoda Kodiaq Armoured - front and rear

Because it’s a Kodiaq and therefore very practical, you get up to 2,000 litres of cargo space, but it’s only available as a five-seater, so if you have a bigger family that you want to transport in armoured safety, you’ll need to look elsewhere. Maybe one of those big SWAT team vans or something.

In reality, this – much like the Superb Armoured, of which nearly 500 have been sold since 2018 – is more likely pitched at the sort of high-profile person who might be vulnerable to attack and doesn’t want to make a big show of travelling around in something like an S-Class or 7-series. Frankly, they’ll probably have just as much comfort and space in here.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Could This New Nissan Driver Assist Feature Eliminate Middle Lane Hogging?
Infiniti QX80
Infiniti QX80
News
We’ll Finally See The McLaren P1 Successor On 6 October
McLaren P1 - front
McLaren P1 - front
News
Which Are The Cheapest Cars And SUVs to Insure in the US? Your 2024 Update
News
Speed And Spins: The Thrilling Connection Between Online Slots And Formula 1
News
This Skoda Kodiaq Was Shot 200 Times In Testing
Skoda Kodiaq Armoured - front
Skoda Kodiaq Armoured - front
News
It Sure Sounds Like The Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 Has A V8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 prototype - front
Mercedes-AMG CLE 63 prototype - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving