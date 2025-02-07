Series 7 Of Drive To Survive Is Coming On 7 March

Ready to relive the 2024 season in a not-at-all dramatised way? The new series of DTS lands next month
Drive to Survive series seven poster
We’re not too far away now from the new F1 season kicking off, which means only one thing: it’s time to relive last season all over again, but condensed into slightly melodramatic behind-the-scenes documentary form. That’s right, the seventh series of Netflix’s hugely successful Formula 1: Drive to Survive is landing on 7 March, a week ahead of the 2025 season’s first sessions at the Australian Grand Prix.

Given that the 2024 season was actually briefly quite exciting, it should have provided some good content for Netflix’s camera crews to document. We’re obviously expecting a lot on the Lando Norris/Max Verstappen rivalry that looked like it might have produced a championship battle for about five minutes, plus the steady implosion of Red Bull’s Constructors’ Championship efforts that led to an actual title fight between McLaren and Ferrari.

Expect Lando Norris and Max Verstappen's rivalry to feature heavily | XPB Images
There should be plenty more to focus on too, though: Alpine’s dismal early season and late redemption at the chaotic Brazilian GP, Logan Sargeant’s mid-season sacking from Williams and replacement with wunderkind Franco Colapinto, and the bombshell career move announcements of Lewis Hamilton and Adrian Newey. Also, Lance Stroll will presumably be there.

The show first aired in 2019, giving a retrospective behind-the-scenes look at the 2018 season, complete with driver and team personnel interviews, and has followed that format to the letter ever since. It’s been attributed as a major factor in F1’s massive popularity explosion in recent years, although it’s also faced some criticism for exaggerating and changing the context of certain events.

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move will likely crop up | XPB Images
Autosport reports that series seven is the last series Netflix is contracted to produce, but given the success the show has brought for both Netflix and F1 itself, we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the agreement extended – especially because Netflix is also reportedly in the frame for acquiring F1’s broadcast rights in the US. In the meantime, we’ll be keeping an eye out for a series seven trailer.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

