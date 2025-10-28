Massive Infiniti QX80 R-Spec Gets 1000bhp Nissan GT-R Power

This one-off built for the SEMA show mates a hopped-up VR38 engine with the biggest car Nissan makes
Infiniti QX80 R-Spec - front
Infiniti QX80 R-Spec - front

If you live in Europe, you have literally no reason to think about the Infiniti QX80. It’s basically a massive Nissan Patrol made a bit posher, and because it’s about the same size as Andorra, it’s only sold in places it actually fits, like North America and the Middle East.

Here’s one you might care about, though. It’s the one-off QX80 R-Spec, built for next month’s SEMA show, and it’s had its regular 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 swapped out for the 3.8-litre VR38DETT from the dearly departed R35 Nissan GT-R. Not only that, but said engine’s been turned up to the tune of 1000bhp.

Infiniti QX80 R-Spec - side
Infiniti QX80 R-Spec - side

That extra shove comes by way of new turbochargers, intercoolers and exhaust manifolds and an upgrade to the fuel system. To keep all this in check, the R-Spec’s also been fitted with three-way external reservoir coilovers from MCS and Eibach springs, and its carbon ceramic brakes have also been pilfered from a GT-R.

Its wheels are inspired by those fitted to some examples of Nissan’s legendary sports car, but they’re a massive 24 inches, and wrapped in sticky Yokohama Parada Spec-X tyres.

Infiniti QX80 R-Spec - rear
Infiniti QX80 R-Spec - rear

It’s all been topped off by a custom widebody kit which Infiniti says brings functional aero, plus a range of extra details that nod towards the GT-R: the exhaust tips, foglights, rear diffuser and, most notably, that colour-shifting purple wrap inspired by the famed Midnight Purple hue found on various iterations of the GT-R.

Keen students of cramming GT-R engines into Nissan products you’re otherwise not interested in will note this isn’t the first time something like this has been done. Back in 2012, it did the same thing with the otherwise-maligned Juke to create the ludicrous Juke-R, and apparently even built a tiny number of them for deep-pocketed enthusiasts of ugly supercar-powered crossovers to actually own. Would it theoretically do the same with the QX80 R-Spec? Only time will tell, but at least we know it’s technically possible.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

