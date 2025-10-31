This TB48-Powered Nissan Patrol Has 1000bhp

Crazy Nissan Patrol builds aren’t uncommon, just take a look at the Middle East for some mad examples. Usually, though, those are running some bonkers engine swaps – often R35-sourced VR38s, LS engines or some other manner of bonkers thing.

Running one with a TB48 producing 1000bhp, though? Less common, and worthy of giving some attention. That’s exactly what Nissan will have on display at SEMA this year, courtesy of Forsberg Racing.

Forsberg Racing Y60 Nissan Patrol

This 1990 Y60 Patrol may be running a dropped-in TB48, but it’s far from original, in case you hadn’t worked that one out. The 4.8-litre inline-six features a single Garrett turbocharger for starters, along with an uprated intercooler, ECU and billet intake manifold, just to name a small number of upgrades.

Designed by Forsberg with the intention of it being able to effectively deliver that power on all surfaces, it’s wearing 35-inch Yokohama tyres wrapped around a set of 17-inch Nismo beadlock wheels. Nismo-sourced off-road suspension features, too, along with rally lights from its catalogue.

Forsberg Racing Y60 Nissan Patrol, interior

Meanwhile, inside, the Patrol has been fitted with a lush set of Recaro bucket seats and a quick-release steering wheel.

It’ll be one of two Forsberg-built cars that Nissan will display at SEMA next week. The other is a Nissan Z dubbed the Nismo GT-Z, a proper race car it intends to enter in the Gridlife GLGT series from next year. The majority of its upgrades have been sourced from the Nismo catalogue.

Forsberg Racing Nismo GT-Z

Meanwhile, Nissan itself has put together two other off-road vehicles for its display. The first is the Dune Patrol, designed as a support vehicle for desert racing events using a similar wheel and suspension setup to the Forsberg Y60 Patrol. Meanwhile, various prototype Nismo parts have been designed to improve the 4x4’s durability – so that may translate into some production pieces if demand is there.

Finally, there’s the Frontier Rapid Runner, which has gone for the niche of chasing kayakers. That includes tubular doors, for reasons, plus storage for wetsuits, a set of waterproof seat covers and, naturally, a roof rack designed to carry multiple kayaks.