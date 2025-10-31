Toyota bZ4X Gets 400bhp Time Attack Makeover For SEMA

Forgot about Toyota’s electric crossover? This should help you remember it
Toyota bZ Time Attack - front
Toyota bZ Time Attack - front

If you ever think about the electric Toyota bZ4X, it’s likely for one of two reasons – its baffling name or those early issues the car had where its wheels might occasionally become unattached. Safe to say it doesn’t register as highly as, say, the GR Yaris in our consciousness of current Toyota products.

Here’s a helpful reminder that it exists, though – Toyota has given the car a 400bhp, high-downforce makeover for next month’s SEMA show.

Toyota bZ Time Attack - rear
Toyota bZ Time Attack - rear

Called the bZ Time Attack (helpfully adopting the US market bZ4X’s marginally less confusing name), it’s based on the regular 338bhp dual-motor car, but Toyota Motorsports has had a fiddle around with the motors so they now produce a peak of upwards of 400bhp.

It’s a whole 150mm lower and wider than the standard car too, thanks in part to a set of TEIN coilovers. That newfound wideness is accommodated by a set of 3D-printed arch flares, part of an aero kit that also includes a front splitter, massive rear diffuser and a truly enormous wing.

Toyota bZ Time Attack - interior
Toyota bZ Time Attack - interior

A set of Alcon brakes borrowed from a GR86 Cup racer, 19-inch BBS wheels and sticky Continental Extreme Contact rubber complete the chassis changes. Inside, meanwhile, the bZ4X has had nearly all of its interior niceties thrown in the bin, replaced by a pair of OMP racing seats and a full FIA-grade roll cage.

Why’s Toyota gone to all this bother for a one-off show car? Well, why not, for a start? It’s certainly made the bZ4X a whole lot more interesting to us. But also, the company says the Time Attack isn’t just a show pony, but “a rolling test bed for the next generation of EV motorsport development.” If, then, in a decade’s time, Toyota rolls out some mind-meltingly fast electric race car, think back to this thing and tip your hat to it.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

Latest News

News
Toyota bZ4X Gets 400bhp Time Attack Makeover For SEMA
Toyota bZ Time Attack - front
News
This TB48-Powered Nissan Patrol Has 1000bhp
Forsberg Racing Y60 Nissan Patrol
News
Toyota Confirms It’s Working On A New Twin-Turbo V8
Toyota GR GT3 concept
News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
News
Mopar Will Pay A Bright Tribute To A Classic Dodge Truck At SEMA
Dude Ram 1500 Concept
News
Manhart Launches Ludicrous 794bhp Range Rover Sport
Manhart SV 800 - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Seat Ibiza Review: Satisfying Supermini Survivor
2026 Seat Ibiza - front, driving
Reviews
Smart #5 Brabus Review: Stupidly Quick For A Smart
Smart #5 Brabus Front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Honda Prelude Review: A Little Too Quirky For Its Own Good
2025 Honda Prelude, front
Reviews
2025 Land Rover Defender 90 Review: Still Nails The Brief
Land Rover Defender 90 - front, static
Reviews
2025 Mercedes CLA Review: The Best Mercedes EV Yet
2025 Mercedes CLA 250+, front
Reviews
Mazda 6e Review: Good To Look At, Decent To Drive, Annoying To Use
Mazda 6e - front, driving