Gymkhana Is Back, Starring A 670bhp Subaru Brat

With the passing of the great Ken Block, we felt it was fair to assume the great Gymkhana video series he’d graced us with would be retired. The final of Block’s stunt shows came posthumously in December 2023, having filmed it a year previously.

However, his co-founded company Hoonigan has decided to carry on his legacy with a new entry into the viral series, now with Travis Pastrana taking centre stage, having made appearances alongside Block in previous iterations.

Subaru Brataroo
Subaru Brataroo

He’ll be at the helm of this bonkers Subaru Brat you see here for Gymkhana: Aussie Shred. Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged boxer four, this ‘Brataroo’ offers some pretty staggering numbers – a 9500rpm redline, 670bhp and 680lb ft of torque. That’ll be sent through an all-wheel drive system through a six-speed sequential gearbox, then.

See that mad body, too? That’s been entirely made from carbon fibre, draped over a custom chassis and a WRC-spec roll cage. There’s some bonkers aerodynamics at play too, similar to Pastrana’s Subaru GL Wagon, which appeared in Gymkhana 12 with its active wheel arches, designed to allow finite control of front-end balance.

Its livery serves as a nod to Australia (Aussie Shreds being filmed there, in case that wasn’t clear) with its colours mimicking an outback sunset and kangaroos with Pastrana’s trademark thumbs up, as well as getting some pretty cool ‘70s Subaru.

Subaru Brataroo
Subaru Brataroo

As for the interior, that’s pretty much pure race car, but it does take some genuine Brat parts. The HVAC controller has been repurposed to control the active aero, while a period-correct Uniden CB radio rounds it out.

We’ll see Aussie Rules hit the internet early in December, so for now we’ll just have to ogle over these pictures of the Brataroo. Unless you’re lucky enough to be in SEMA, where you can go see the car up close.

