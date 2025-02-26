This Renault Twingo Beach Car Is Our Greatest Classifieds Find Yet

Take Twingo, remove doors and roof, and prepare for even more fun than before
Renault Twingo De Plage - side
Renault Twingo De Plage - side

In case you hadn’t noticed, we’re huge fans of the original Renault Twingo. Whether we’re meme-ing it on our socials or marvelling at one that’s being turned into an N24 racer, we can’t help but be charmed by its cute proportions and doe-eyed expressions.

Now, we think we might have found our favourite example ever for sale on Car and Classic. It’s a 1995 Twingo De Plage, a coachbuilt homage to the ‘beach car’ trend of the 1960s.

Renault Twingo De Plage - front
Renault Twingo De Plage - front

Those original examples of the breed – things like the Fiat 500 Jolly, Mini Moke and Renault 4 Plein Air – followed delightfully simple recipes: take a normal small car, get rid of trivial things like the roof and doors, and paint it a bright colour so it looks right at home slowly ambling around a chic Mediterranean seaside town. Or Filey, if you’ve got a big jacket.

The De Plage (literally, ‘The Beach’) was created by boutique Italian coachbuilder Vernagallo Stile, which is still carrying out similar conversions today, albeit on far less likely vehicles like, erm, the Nissan NV200 van.

Renault Twingo De Plage - side detail
Renault Twingo De Plage - side detail

To create it, Vernagallo carried out much of the same procedure as the makers of those earlier beach cars: get rid of the roof and chop the sides down. The latter, though, was cut away in a curving wave pattern because, y’know, it was the 1990s.

To stop it turning into a floppy mess, the chassis and windscreen were both reinforced, and there’s a rollbar with three purposes: extra strengthening, something to mount a canvas awning to, and to stop something truly unspeakable happening in the unlikely event of a rollover.

Renault Twingo De Plage - interior
Renault Twingo De Plage - interior

To complete the transformation, the De Plage’s interior was retrimmed in waterproof faux leather, usually in a fairly lurid two-tone combo, based on the images we’ve seen online.

Other than that, though, it’s as you were with the original Twingo: it has the same little 1.1-litre, 59bhp four-pot driving the front wheels. According to this ad, only 18 De Plages were made, although there was one notable owner: chassis number one was built for former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Renault Twingo De Plage - rear
Renault Twingo De Plage - rear

That isn’t this car, though, so you can put your UV light away. It’s the second one built, which has covered around 53,000 miles and has undergone a full restoration, according to the ad. Located in northwestern Italy, it’s listed at €33,000, or around £27,300. Obviously, that’s a lot for a Twingo of any stripe, but be honest with yourself: you want it.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
This Chevrolet Corvette Is Cosplaying As A Fighter Jet
Mxtrem Maverick - rear
News
Tech-Filled Volvo ES90 Will Do Up To 435 Miles On A Charge
Volvo ES90 teaser - rear
News
Alpine A110 Production Will End In 12 Months
Alpine A110 R 70, French tricolore
News
This Hennessey Ford Mustang Has Supercar Levels Of Power
Hennessey Super Venom
News
Toyota Will Put A Forgotten Concept Car Into Production
Toyota new EV
News
This Isn’t The New Audi A7
New Audi A6, teaser

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Renault Rafale 300hp 4x4 Review: Who Is It For?
Reviews
2025 Audi RS3 Review: A Non-Stop Physics-Defying Romp
Audi RS3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi A5 Avant Review: Business As Usual
Audi A5 Avant - front, driving
Reviews
Ford Explorer Review: One Of The Cars You Can Buy
Ford Explorer, front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Subaru Forester Review: More Of The Same, But A Little Better
2025 Subaru Forester, front, driving
Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4