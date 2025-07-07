The Porsche 911 Club Coupe Is Just For Porsche Nerds

You might like the Porsche 911. You might even love the Porsche 911. But do you love the Porsche 911 enough to snap up a highly limited version offered only to members of the Porsche Club of America? If so, meet the new 911 Club Coupe, celebrating the 70th anniversary of said club.

Set to be built in a run of 70 units, of which PCA members will get first refusal on, it’s based on the new 911 Carrera T. That means a 3.0-litre twin-turbo flat-six sending 389bhp and 332lb ft to the rear wheels. A six-speed manual is your only option, complete with a delightful walnut wood knob. 62mph takes 4.5 seconds, and the car will top out at 183mph.

Porsche 911 Club Coupe - interior

What makes it a Club Coupe, then? Well, the paint for one. It’s Sholar Blue, a new colour created by Porsche’s Paint to Sample department and named in honour of PCA founder, Bill Sholar.

Elsewhere on the exterior, the more aggressive SportDesign front bumper comes as standard, complete with subtle red accents beneath the vents. The wheels – 20 inches at the front, 21 at the back – are Porsche’s ‘RS Spyder’ design, and other identifying features include Guards Red grille slats, a Brilliant Silver 911 badge on the back and a special ‘70 years PCA’ badge on the engine decklid.

Porsche 911 Club Coupe - interior detail

On the inside, you get a host of other PCA-specific nods, including the sill kickplates and the door projectors. Where it gets really special, though, is if you spec the extended equipment package. Here, Porsche appears to have stolen Jackie Stewart’s trousers and sliced them up to create the tartan fabric seat centres.

Pricing’s yet to be announced, but if you’re not a PCA member, you’ll have to hope that there are fewer than 70 people in the club who want one. Or wait until one pops up for auction with a highly inflated estimate.

Porsche 911 Club Coupe - rear

It’s not the first time the Club Coupe name has appeared on the 911. The 997 and 991 generations both got similar special editions in North America celebrating the PCA’s 50th and 60th birthdays, respectively, while the rest of the world got a superbly cool – and extremely rare – 991 Club Coupe of its own back in 2012.