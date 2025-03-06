A New Ford Shelby GT500 Could Be On The Way

Leaked documents suggest a return of the GT500 to the Mustang line-up with an engine named ‘Legend’
2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

For much of recent Ford Mustang history, if you wanted the absolute best from the factory, you’d buy the Shelby GT500. So far in the life of the S650 Mustang though, that hasn’t been available – nor has any Shelby been made available directly from Ford. That could change soon, though.

Rumours of a new Ford Shelby GT500 for the 2026 model year have been reported following the leak of a United Auto Workers internal memo. According to Car and Driver, the memo was initially posted on the r/Mustang Reddit page, since deleted. It can now be found on the independent Mustang 7G forum though.

2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

It was said to discuss an additional shift being added to the Niche assembly line at Ford’s Dearborn Engine Plant, which largely wouldn’t be all that interesting. Until that memo went on to say “This volume increase is for the 2026 Mustang Shelby GT500. I can’t wait until we start building engines for such an iconic vehicle with an engine that will be named Legend.”

That’s about as much information as we have for the moment, so we can only speculate as to the kind of performance numbers the S650 GT500 could have available.

2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, front
2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, front

The S550-based GT500 used a Predator 5.2-litre supercharged V8 pushing out 760bhp, at the time making it the most powerful factory Mustang. It’d be easy to say “that, and then some” for the new one, but the existence of the 804bhp GTD casts a little doubt over that.

There’s a fair argument that Ford wouldn’t want to overshadow the GT3-derived, £300k+ special, although even with more power, a GT500 would be very unlikely to eclipse the GTD in any performance metric given how bespoke it is. We’ll sit on the fence somewhere between the old GT500, and under the GTD.

Ford Mustang GTD
Ford Mustang GTD

Ford has refused to comment on the memo to various publications, so any further details will have to wait until the GT500 is officially confirmed. Or for more memos to leak.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

