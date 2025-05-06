New Assetto Corsa Evo Update Brings COTA, Donington Park

The Early Access version of Assetto Corsa Evo didn’t get off to the most auspicious start when it launched in January, but after a long while of silence, the next big update for the sim is arriving tomorrow, with quite a bit more content than originally planned.

Having announced last month that it was revising its Early Access content schedule, developer Kunos Simulazioni has confirmed that the next update will arrive tomorrow, 7 May, bringing not one but two new circuits to the game.

AC Evo - Donington Park

One of these, we’ve known about for a while, as it’s been included in the Early Access roadmap for some time. It’s the Circuit of the Americas, the ultra-modern Austin, Texas venue that plays host to the United States Grands Prix in both Formula 1 and MotoGP, as well the only North American round of the World Endurance Championship. Both the full-length Grand Prix circuit and the shorter National loop are set to feature.

The unexpected addition, which we only found out was bound for inclusion in the game last month, is Donington Park. Situated in the English county of Leicestershire, this historic track first held racing before the Second World War, before being revived in 1977. It’s no stranger to the AC franchise, having appeared in Competizione through its British GT DLC, and in Evo, it too will appear in both full-length GP and shortened National versions.

AC Evo - Maserati GT2

The Early Access car roster, meanwhile, is bolstered by seven new additions. Two come from Alfa Romeo, the 75 Turbo Evoluzione and Giulia Sprint GTA, while the remaining cars are the Honda NSX-R, Lotus Exige V6 Cup, Maserati GT2, NA Mazda MX-5 and 964 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6.

Finishing off the changes are a number of tweaks to the core game. One long-awaited feature is a single-player Custom Race Weekend mode, allowing players to set up a full offline race event to their exact specs. There are also some new special events, a gallery for viewing images captured in the game’s photo mode, new replay tools, and enhancements to the title’s VR and triple screen support.

AC Evo - Honda NSX-R

They round out the big changes we know about so far, while any further tweaks should become apparent when the update goes live tomorrow, Wednesday, 7 May.