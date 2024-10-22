Moza’s Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Sim Racing Wheel Is A Thing Of Beauty

Long gone are the days of sim racing wheels looking like generic toys. If you’ve got the budget, it seems pretty much any manufacturer will sell you a near-exact replica of wheels found in some of the finest race cars on the planet. Now, Moza Racing is getting in on that action.

We knew something would be coming soon, with the Chinese hardware firm confirming a partnership with Lamborghini earlier in the year. Oh boy, what a way to hit the ground running.

The Essenza SCV12 Sim-Racing Steering Wheel is, as you may have just guessed, a replica of the one found in the Essenza SCV12 track day monster. It’s a thing of beauty as well.

The design is produced from the original CAD files for the real car’s steering wheel albeit slightly adapted for sim racing use. As far as we can tell from reference images, those changes aren’t all too obvious – save for the inclusion of a Moza logo below the LCD display. This is very much the real deal.

Although the frame of the wheel is made from aluminium, as are the shifter paddles, its faceplate is genuine till-weave carbon fibre with suede grips. You’ll probably want a set of gloves to stop your sweaty palms from immediately ruining those. All those inputs on the wheel are functional too, amounting to 72 separate controls.

Oh, and that’s a touchscreen too – allowing you to swipe between various bits of real-time info. Above the LCD is a strip of functional shift lights, because race car.

It’s on sale now and if you’ve got a Moza wheelbase already, you’ll be happy to know that the Essenza SCV12 wheel will work with it thanks to its standardised quick release. Granted, it’ll easily become the most expensive thing attached to it with a £1,299 asking price…