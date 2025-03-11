The Morgan Supersport Is The Lightweight Sports Car The World Needs

For the last few years, Morgan’s flagship car has been the Plus Six. Though it was based around a completely new aluminium platform, it still looked, well… like a Morgan. Now, though, its replacement, the Morgan Supersport is here. While it’s based around an even newer aluminium platform, it still looks, well… like a Morgan.

But if it ain’t broke, et cetera et cetera. There’s a reason the little Worcestershire company’s olde-worlde sports cars have such a cult following, and the Supersport aims to evolve those traditional looks without scaring off the brand’s traditionalists.

Morgan Supersport - side

That’s why, while everything you’ve come to expect from a four-wheeled Morgan is there, look closer, and there are plenty of little differences in its aluminium bodywork. The tail is higher and more swept than before, and the door line has been raised, giving it a more muscular side profile.

The front splitter and rear bumper are more aggressive, the latter surrounding a duo of big, round exhaust pipes, and there’s a more minimalist interpretation of the brand’s horseshoe grille. The traditional slotted louvres in the bonnet are gone, replaced by discreet vents set behind the rear wheels, and that pair of big nostrils up front. The bonnet, though, still opens up in two distinctive gullwing sections, as it always has.

Morgan Supersport - front detail

The Supersport also features a radical new feature not seen on a Morgan in over a decade. It’s called a ‘boot’, and it’s used for putting things in. Like its forebear, it’s a convertible, although as you can see, there’s a new detachable hardtop too, weighing just 19.7kg.

While the looks have been gently tweaked over the Plus Six, the engine hasn’t. It’s the same BMW B58 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six found in the outgoing Plus Six (and the Toyota Supra, and the Ineos Grenadier), making an unchanged 335bhp and 369lb ft. That continues to be sent to the rear wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic. 0-62mph takes 3.9 seconds, and it’ll hit a top speed of 166mph.

Morgan Supersport - interior

The other bits you can’t see have had the same evolutionary update as the exterior. The chassis is an updated version of Morgan’s aluminium CX platform, called CX-V. The platform is 10 per cent stiffer than before, increasing another 10 per cent with the hardtop fitted. Including sub frames, the whole chassis weighs only 102kg, and the Supersport’s total kerbweight is a delightfully low 1170kg.

Underneath, the suspension geometry has been tweaked and the steering quickened up. Opt for the Dynamic Handling Pack, and this will be backed up by a set of adjustable Nitron dampers, and you can spec a limited-slip diff too. The underbody has been honed to be five per cent less draggy and produce 20 per cent less lift than the Plus Six.

Morgan Supersport - wheel detail

The wheels are the lightest ever fitted to a Morgan – the standard ones weigh 10.8kg each, and this drops to 9.7kg for the optional 19-inch Aerolite options. Whatever wheels you spec, you get Michelin Pilot Sport 5 rubber.

We know, at this point, what you’re thinking: “is it still made of wood?” Come on, it’s 2025, and despite the looks, this is a thoroughly modern car. But yes, it’s still made of wood. Specifically, the bodywork is still hand-beaten over an ash frame, a section of which is left exposed when you open that new-fangled boot to remind you that it’s still a Morgan.

Morgan Supersport - rear

The interior, meanwhile, is a symphony of sumptuous Scottish leather and more wood. While the Supersport is the first Morgan to feature hands-free calling capability and has a swishy new Sennheiser sound system, there are still – praise be! – a set of gorgeous analogue dials.

While it supersedes the old Plus Six, the four-cylinder Plus Four will stay on sale alongside the Supersport, as will the joyous three-wheeled cuttlefish that is the Super 3. With its silky six-pot, low weight and impressive performance numbers, though, the Supersport sounds exactly like the sort of sports car we’ve been craving for so long. Question is, are you a fan of the retrofuturist body it’s all wrapped up in? If so, it’s on sale now for an unspecified price, and should be popping up in Morgan dealerships next month.