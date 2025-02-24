The Morgan Supersport Is Coming On 11 March

Morgan’s all-new, but probably still quite Morgan-y, straight-six sports car is just a couple of weeks away
Morgan Supersport teaser
Morgan Supersport teaser

Morgan is not the company you think it is. Yes, most of its cars still look the same as they did when everything was in black and white, but underneath, they’re thoroughly modern. We’re expecting to see more still of that blend of tradition and modernity on 11 March when it unveils its new flagship, which we now know will be called the Morgan Supersport.

We don’t know a great deal else about it right now, although the launch is going to be presented by noted Morgan enjoyer Richard Hammond. It looks like it’s going to debut in a pastel pink colour, and we also know that, like the Plus Six it’s replacing, it’s still going to pack straight-six power.

The source of that inline engine is a familiar one, with the BMW B58 engine making a comeback. No surprise really, as that was used in the Morgan Plus Six, and it still sources a B48 for the Plus Four. Oh, and with the B58-powered Toyota Supra now dying a death, there should be a few going spare.

Although we don’t know the specs of the engine yet, we do know it’ll sit within a new ‘CXV’ platform which Morgan says is a development of its existing aluminium-bonded chassis. We presume it’ll still contain a token bit of wood within there somewhere.

Morgan Supersport prototype
Morgan Supersport prototype

Though pics of the camouflage prototypes give away the fact that, yes, this will still look like a Morgan, we can’t yet see the finer details. It’s promised to be “instantly recognisable as a Morgan, whilst projecting a more contemporary aesthetic and an aerodynamically informed proportion.” We won’t argue too much with that, really.

No word yet on when we’ll see or hear more about the new Morgan, just that details will be and a market launch date will be announced in “due course.” We’ll hold off on finding a new tweed cap for the moment, then.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

