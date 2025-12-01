With the rights to the James Bond film franchise now under the control of Amazon, and the new owner reportedly struggling with ideas of what to do next with the series, it’ll likely be a good while before we can start excitedly picking out all the cars we can identify in a new 007 movie trailer.

Thankfully, though, there’s another piece of Bond media coming soon to tide us over. 007 First Light, a new standalone video game from Hitman series creator IO Interactive, is coming next March, and the studio recently unveiled the title’s automotive centrepiece: the Aston Martin Valhalla.

Remote video URL

That Bond is being put behind the wheel of Aston’s newest, swishiest model is no surprise given the longstanding relationship between the franchise and the carmaker. However, unless it gets added to anything between now and the end of March, we think this is set to be the first licensed appearance of the new supercar in production form in any game, at least in the western market (you can, apparently, drive it in China-only mobile title Need for Speed: Mobile).

The short trailer released to announce the car’s inclusion features First Light’s version of Q introducing it to a young Bond, who’s working to attain 00 status in the game. We see a brief outline of its specs (1064bhp from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid system, 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds, a 217mph top speed, in case you’d forgotten), and are then introduced to one of the things that make it a Bond car – a pair of machine guns that pop out of the Valhalla’s haunches. Unless we’ve somehow missed it in a press release, we’re fairly sure this isn’t making it to the production version.

007: First Light

How and when it’ll play into the game’s story we don’t know, but it’s not the only Aston that’ll be driveable in the game, with an original 1970s DBS has featured heavily in promo material. The franchise’s ongoing relationship with JLR continues too, with a second-gen Jaguar XK being driven by the baddies in the same chase scene as the DBS, as well as a mid-2000s XJ and a current Land Rover Defender popping up in promo footage.

Releasing on 27 March 2026, First Light will be the first Bond game since 2012, and looks set to continue the theme of the iconic spy being a bit naff at his supposedly covert job by blowing everything up and getting involved in car chases in bright yellow Aston Martins. While the driving looks like it’ll be balanced with lots of on-foot stealth and shooting action, there should still be plenty for car fans to get stuck into, as there always is with any piece of 007 media.