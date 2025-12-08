The Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer Is Ready-Made For Safaris

Ineos wants to challenge the Toyota Land Cruiser’s monopoly on safari vehicles with the canvas-topped Game Viewer
Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - front
Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - front

If you’ve ever been on, or even seen footage of, one of those safari holidays in countries such as Botswana and Kenya, where you get to look at things like lions and elephants from the safety of a vehicle without the risk of being eaten and/or trampled, you’ll know that said vehicle is usually a tough-as-nails old Toyota Land Cruiser with the back section replaced by a canvas roof and lots of seats.

In its ongoing mission to be the toughest, most no-nonsense 4x4 on sale, though, the Ineos Grenadier is going after this market with the purpose-built Game Viewer edition. Following a concept version that debuted at Goodwood last year, this ready-made safari-spec wagon will be going into production in 2026.

Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - rear
Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - rear

The process involves plucking a regular Grenadier station wagon from the production line in France before it’s had such trivial things as glass, paint, a rear tailgate or any seats besides the front pair fitted, and sending it off to Kavango Engineering, a company in Botswana that specialises in this sort of conversion.

Individual buyers will then be able to customise it to their taste, with accessories seemingly including an extra seat on the front wing – presumably for the tour guide or whoever’s least likely to fear coming face to face with 250kg of big, angry cat. Unlike most third-party examples of builds like this, the Game Viewer is backed by a full manufacturer warranty too – handy if it loses an argument with an elephant.

Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - interior
Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - interior

Apparently, this is something that’s always been part of the Grenadier’s destiny, with Ineos CEO Lynn Calder saying: “This is the Grenadier coming full circle. [Ineos founder] Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s original inspiration for a modern, robust 4x4 came while on safari in Botswana almost ten years ago. This deep connection with Africa was borne out in the Goodwood concept and in the final production design.”

Apparently, there’s already been lots of interest in the Game Viewer from safari lodges and game reserves across Africa, as well as ranches and estates in the US, Middle East and Asia. Who knows – maybe one day you’ll even get to go through Knowsley Safari Park in one.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Comments

Latest News

News
The Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer Is Ready-Made For Safaris
Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - front
News
The Encor Series 1 Is A Stunning £430k Lotus Esprit Restomod
Encor Series 1 - front
News
Lexus LFA Name Returns, But This Time On An EV Concept
Lexus LFA Concept - front
News
The Toyota GR GT3 Is Coming To A Racetrack Near You Soon
Toyota GR GT3 - front
News
The 641bhp Toyota GR GT Is Finally Here
Toyota GR GT - front
News
The Kia Vision Meta Turismo Is The Brand’s 80th Birthday Present To Itself
Kia Vision Meta Turismo - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Alpine A390 GT Review: An Alpine, But Not As You Know It
Alpine A390 GT - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Honda Civic Review: The Nicest Car You Probably Never Think About
Honda Civic Hybrid - front
Reviews
2025 BYD Seal 6 Touring Review: There’s Value, But It’s Not Very Good
BYD Seal 6 Touring, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ5 Review: We’re Not Sure Why It Exists, But We’re Glad It Does
Cupra Formenter VZ5, front
Reviews
Volvo EX30 Cross Country Review: A Good Car Spoiled By Software
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE Review: Decent, But It Has One Big Problem
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE, front