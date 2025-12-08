If you’ve ever been on, or even seen footage of, one of those safari holidays in countries such as Botswana and Kenya, where you get to look at things like lions and elephants from the safety of a vehicle without the risk of being eaten and/or trampled, you’ll know that said vehicle is usually a tough-as-nails old Toyota Land Cruiser with the back section replaced by a canvas roof and lots of seats.

In its ongoing mission to be the toughest, most no-nonsense 4x4 on sale, though, the Ineos Grenadier is going after this market with the purpose-built Game Viewer edition. Following a concept version that debuted at Goodwood last year, this ready-made safari-spec wagon will be going into production in 2026.

Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - rear

The process involves plucking a regular Grenadier station wagon from the production line in France before it’s had such trivial things as glass, paint, a rear tailgate or any seats besides the front pair fitted, and sending it off to Kavango Engineering, a company in Botswana that specialises in this sort of conversion.

Individual buyers will then be able to customise it to their taste, with accessories seemingly including an extra seat on the front wing – presumably for the tour guide or whoever’s least likely to fear coming face to face with 250kg of big, angry cat. Unlike most third-party examples of builds like this, the Game Viewer is backed by a full manufacturer warranty too – handy if it loses an argument with an elephant.

Ineos Grenadier Game Viewer - interior

Apparently, this is something that’s always been part of the Grenadier’s destiny, with Ineos CEO Lynn Calder saying: “This is the Grenadier coming full circle. [Ineos founder] Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s original inspiration for a modern, robust 4x4 came while on safari in Botswana almost ten years ago. This deep connection with Africa was borne out in the Goodwood concept and in the final production design.”

Apparently, there’s already been lots of interest in the Game Viewer from safari lodges and game reserves across Africa, as well as ranches and estates in the US, Middle East and Asia. Who knows – maybe one day you’ll even get to go through Knowsley Safari Park in one.