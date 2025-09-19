Hyundai Will Sell At Least Seven N Performance Models By 2030

Anyone want to take bets on what they’ll be? Hyundai has outlined its plans for the rest of the decade at its Investor Day
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

10 years ago, Hyundai’s N performance badge didn’t exist. Since then, the brand has produced two of the best hot hatches in recent memory in the shape of the i20 and i30 N, then rewritten the rulebook on what we expect from an electric performance car with the Ioniq 5 N. In short, Hyundai’s gone from having almost no enthusiast cred to building some of the best drivers’ cars around in under a decade, and its ambitions are far from over.

At its 2025 Investor Day, the company outlined plans to expand its lineup of N models to ‘more than’ seven by 2030. Quite what’s meant by that, we’re not sure – eight? Either way, it’s good news for fans of the sub-brand’s output so far.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

It does beg the question of what those models might be. The Ioniq 5 N’s only been around for just over a year, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see it still on sale by the end of the decade, especially with the ability to continually refine the software that makes it so sensational.

It’ll soon be joined by the recently revealed Ioniq 6 N, while the upcoming Ioniq 3, previewed at the Munich Motor Show by the Concept Three, seems like a surefire basis for an N version too. Perhaps we could even see the 5 and 6’s trick dual-motor powertrain dropped into the massive Ioniq 9.

Hyundai Concept Three
Hyundai Concept Three

Away from pure EVs, the company has hinted to various publications that hybrid N models are on the way too. This could encompass next-generation versions of the i30 and Elantra N, as well as a potential N version of the next Tucson. There’s also the small matter of the spectacular N Vision 74 concept. As far as we know, it’s still being worked on as a low-volume halo car for the brand, which would nicely cap off an expanded N range.

It’s worth noting that not all of these seven-plus models will necessarily be sold in every market, but it nevertheless bodes well for more brilliant performance cars, given the N brand’s run of form so far.

Hyundai N Vision 74
Hyundai N Vision 74

Besides outlining its performance ambitions, Hyundai also used its Investor Day to run through a few other planned product launches over the next few years. From 2027, it plans to start rolling out a series of range-extender EVs to bridge the gap formed by weaker-than-expected EV demand, and, in a move that somewhat bucks industry trends, it’ll continue investing in hydrogen fuel-cell tech. 

Elsewhere, North America will gain a new mid-size body-on-frame pickup from the brand by the end of the decade, while a small EV aimed specifically at the Indian market will also be launched.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

