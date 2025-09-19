Genesis Hints At Production Version Of Stunning X Gran Coupe

When we first saw the gorgeous Genesis X Gran Coupe and its convertible sibling earlier this year, we were instantly enamoured, but also a little sad knowing that Genesis has a habit of knocking out some fantastic-looking concepts then not putting them into production.

Except that might not be the case this time around. At the 2025 Investor Day hosted by parent company Hyundai, the young luxury brand’s plan for the rest of the decade was outlined, and it’s full of promising-sounding tidbits.

Genesis X Gran Coupe - rear

In short, Hyundai is aiming for Genesis to hit 350,000 yearly sales by the end of the 2020s, and part of that includes expanding its ‘product vision’. Encompassed within that, says the company, are ‘emotional halo models’, including the X Gran Coupe.

Unveiled at this year’s Seoul Motor Show, the X Gran Coupe concept is essentially a coupe version of Genesis’ biggest saloon, the unavailable-in-the-UK G90. While the brand didn’t go into any technical detail, being based on the G90 means it’s most likely powered by a twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6 making either 375bhp, or 409bhp with the addition of a small electronic compressor.

Genesis X Gran Coupe - interior

Were it to hit production, it’d fill a gap in the market left by discontinued or soon-to-be-discontinued luxury two-doors like the Mercedes S-Class Coupe and BMW 8-Series, and likely sit at the top of the Genesis range as the brand’s most expensive model.

Also mentioned in the ‘product vision’ is the X Gran Equator concept, a Range Rover-rivalling ultra-luxe SUV with off-road talent baked into it. The show car blended boxy, slightly retro looks with a beautiful and refreshingly screen-free interior, and though once again no powertrain details were given, its distinct lack of front grille made us think EV – although that could always change for production.

Genesis X Gran Equator

Finally, Genesis also makes mention of last year’s Neolun concept, another luxury SUV, various halo models under its nascent Magma performance badge, and even ‘ultra-bespoke’ vehicles, hinting that it could go down a similar path to brands like Bentley in offering low-volume, high-margin ultra-luxury models.

It does raise the question of how many of these cars might make it to Britain – currently, Genesis is an EV-only brand here, and while it does plan to introduce hybrids, the likely ICE-only underpinnings of the X Gran Coupe might rule us out of receiving the production version. We’ll never be too sad about another big, handsome coupe existing either way, though.