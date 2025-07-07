Five New Cars Heading To TDU Solar Crown With Season 4 Update

To the credit of Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown developer KT Racing, it’s still busily working away on supporting and improving the open-world racer, despite its rocky launch last year.

That includes the Season 4 update, arriving in the second half of this month and bringing some good old-fashioned gambling to the series with the return of the casino, last seen as part of a paid DLC for 2011’s TDU2.

TDU SC - Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

The update’s also bringing five (mostly) all-new cars to the game, which KT has just detailed in a blog post on Solar Crown’s Steam page. The headline addition, because it’s the one you’ll initially be able to win on the in-game slot machines, is the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. The most hardcore version of the previous-gen AMG GT, it pairs a 720bhp version of AMG’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a simply enormous rear wing.

TDU SC - Aston Martin DB11 Volante

Arriving in the dealership for all players on day one of the update, meanwhile, is the other car teased a few weeks ago, which we identified as the drop-top Volante version of either the Aston Martin DB11 or DB12. Turns out it's the older DB11, although a 503bhp version of the same V8 found in the Merc is still nothing to sniff at.

TDU SC - Porsche 911 Carrera VR Widebody

The next three cars are all tied to the Solar Pass rewards system, which has seen some tweaks of its own and now comes in free or paid tiers. Those with the paid version will unlock the Porsche 911 Carrera VR Widebody upon hitting level one. This one’s technically not a new car, but the classic air-cooled 911 already in the game with a fictional but evidently RWB-inspired bodykit on it.

TDU SC - DeLorean Alpha5

At Level 15, meanwhile, Solar Pass owners will get a curious addition and one we’re pretty sure is making its gaming debut – the DeLorean Alpha5. An electric grand tourer from a company that owns the rights to the original DeLorean name, it was first unveiled in 2022, but we haven’t heard much of the project since then.

TDU SC - Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato

Finally, those with both the free and paid Solar Pass will unlock the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato upon hitting level 50. This jacked-up off-road version of Lambo’s outgoing V10 supercar caught everyone off guard when it was revealed, but quickly established itself as arguably the best Huracan of all.

Another car-related game mechanic is getting a tweak, as a couple of cars that were previously only accessible as ranked rewards that required plenty of grinding to achieve are being added to the dealership. That means everyone with enough money for them will gain access to the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Aston Martin Valour.

TDU SC - Aston Martin Valour

Other minor tweaks and additions, including fresh aftermarket wheels, car model improvements and general performance refinements are promised too. We’ll likely find out more throughout July, ahead of the update’s eventual release.