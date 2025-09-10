How Would You Spec Your 992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S?

Now, we’re very excited to eventually get behind the wheel of the 992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S. With its new T-Hybrid powertrain, it becomes the most powerful road-going 911 ever with 701bhp on tap.

Porsche says it’ll do 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds, and it’ll probably be even quicker than that in reality, so we’re sure it’ll ruin our stomachs in the process. Given the car has only just been revealed, though, it’ll be some time before we can report back on that to be sure.

For now, though, a new Porsche 911 means a new Porsche 911 configurator for us to play with. Well, for the sake of justifying our procrastination time by converting that into content, allow us to present the Car Throttle editorial desks’ ways of spec'ing a Porsche 911 Turbo S.

992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S

For my £231,543, I’ve headed straight to the paint-to-sample catalogue for my favourite car colour of them all, Ultraviolet. £10,310 well spent. Clearly, with Saints Row lingering on my mind, I’ve paired that with a set of Neodyme-trimmed Sport Classic wheels.

I’m surprised you can’t change the standard yellow brake callipers and, as someone who has driven a fair few cars with carbon brakes without taking them on a track, I’d not be too keen on going for the full ceramics for a Turbo S that ultimately would spend its life on the road – even if its black callipers would be more preferable.

Inside, it’s hard to resist the heritage design package, even at the temptation of going balls-out and a red and cream leather interior, complemented by the optional Burmester surround sound system. Rounding it all out is a full glass sunroof, because be damned if I’d go for a Turbo S Cabriolet.

992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S, interior

Rounding out my £32k worth of options would be a 360-degree parking camera and adaptive cruise control, mostly just because.rat

Truthfully, it was initially hard to look past Oak Green Metallic, but our content producer, Lucas Cochrane, decided to take that before I could get to it. Hard to argue with the choice of Neodyme Exclusive Design wheels, or the Truffle Brown interior. The latter lets him spec bollock-cooling ventilated seats as well, something my Heritage choice cruelly bars me from.

Somehow, Lucas has spent close to half as much as I have on options for a total of £218,383. Maybe I didn’t really need those carbon wiper blade arms…

992.2 Porsche 911 Turbo S

I'd normally give staff writer Mike Bartholomew a chance to have his say at this point, but he’s currently out in Spain forming impressions of the new Aston Martin DBX S, so I’m not giving him a go. In the words of Mark Corrigan: “I win, in the most minor way possible”.

How would you spec your 992.2 Turbo S? Go to the configurator, and then show us them on socials.