Toyota Set To Reproduce New Parts For The 4A-GE

Most famously found in the AE86 twins, new cylinder head and block sub-assemblies will be built as part of Gazoo Racing’s Heritage Parts Project
Toyota 4A-GE engine
Toyota 4A-GE engine

We presume we don’t need to tell you how legendary the 4A-GE engine is, but we will anyway. Most famously found under the bonnet of the Toyota Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno twins, both better known by their AE86 chassis code, the twin-cam 1.6-litre four-pot has gone on to become one of the manufacturer’s most famous engines.

Pin that on whatever you feel like. Years of powering some of Japan’s best tin-top race cars, its popularity across the globe for its tunability and ease of swapping into other things, or a certain cel-shaded teenage tofu delivery driver.

Toyota 4A-GE cylinder block sub-assembly
Toyota 4A-GE cylinder block sub-assembly

With the earliest AE86s now over 40 years old, though, finding original parts for the 16-valve 4A-GEs still in existence is a task we’d describe as near-impossible at this point. Something which, delightfully, Toyota will be stepping in to remedy.

As part of its ongoing GR Heritage Parts Project, Toyota will be reproducing two major components for the four-cylinder engine.

The block itself, for a start, with the full sub-assembly re-entering production. Although built to the original’s specs, a higher-rigidity cast iron has been used, which Toyota says will improve durability. To allow the block to be more easily placed in front-driven cars rather than just the rear-driven AE86, new bosses and ribs for transverse mounting have been machined in.

Toyota 4A-GE cylinder head sub-assembly
Toyota 4A-GE cylinder head sub-assembly

Joining the block is the cylinder head sub-assembly, again with some very slight improvements. Additional machining compared with the original spec reduces the untouched cast surface area, which should keep compression ratios more consistent across units. Dam cap knock pins have been used across the whole assembly now too, to make it easier to work on.

Orders will be taken for the new 4A-GE parts from around May 2026, but in case you’re lucky enough to be heading to the Initial D 30th Anniversary Event at Fuji Speedway this weekend, they’ll be on display. 

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Toyota Set To Reproduce New Parts For The 4A-GE
Toyota 4A-GE engine
News
The Nissan Z Just Got The GT-R’s Greatest-Ever Colour
2026 Nissan Z Heritage Edition, front
News
This McLaren 750S Special Edition Has Been Inspired By Japan’s Golden Era Of Racing
McLaren 750S JC96
News
Ferrari Testarossa Returns As 1036bhp SF90 Replacement
Ferrari 849 Testarossa, front 3/4
News
Aston Martin Marks 60 Years Of Volantes With Stunning Special Editions
Aston Martin 60th Anniversary of Volante Editions
News
Skoda Could Kill Either The Octavia Or Superb
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, rear 3/4, static

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi E-Tron GT Review: Does What A Fast Electric Audi Should
Audi S E-Tron GT - front, driving
Reviews
Cupra Terramar VZ Review: A Case Of Unfulfilled Potential
Cupra Terramar - front, static
Reviews
2025 MGS5 Review: Invisible, But Solid
MGS5, front
Reviews
2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 Review: A Muted (Stop)Gap
Mercedes-AMG E53, front
Reviews
2025 Porsche Taycan Review: Still The Best Of Its Kind
2025 Porsche Taycan, front
Reviews
2025 Renault 4 Review: What Difficult Second Album?
Renault 4 - front