The Nissan Z Just Got The GT-R’s Greatest-Ever Colour

So, the R35 Nissan GT-R is officially dead. At least for the time being, with no clear indication of when or even if an R36 GT-R will arrive. That’s sad for many different reasons, one of those being the death of Midnight Purple, arguably the greatest-ever colour in GT-R history.

Good news on that front, though (presuming you’ve read on this far before turning to throwing rocks at me for putting it above Bayside Blue), that colour will live on with the Nissan Z.

For the 2026 model year, set to go on sale this month, the iconic shade will make its debut on a Z model for the first time with the Heritage Edition, along with some neat 300ZX-inspired ‘Twin Turbo’ decals down the side and on the carbon rear wing. Finishing the exterior package is a lovely set of gold 19-inch Rays forged alloy wheels.

Interior tweaks aren’t quite as loud as the exterior for the Heritage Edition, with subtle branding on the floor mats and a faint etching on its door sills. Otherwise, it’s all standard Z.

As for the rest of the range, there’s no major change to report ahead of the 2026 model year, other than the addition of Boulder Grey as a paint option. We still can’t get a Z officially in the UK, but at least that colour is available here on… the Juke and Qashqai. Ok, no, we’re still not satisfied.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Pricing remains the same, starting from $42,970, and that shoots right up to $55,910 for the Heritage Edition.

No confirmation yet on the expected update to the Nismo Z to introduce a six-speed manual gearbox to the range-topper, though it wouldn’t be a shock to see that revealed in the coming weeks. You can still opt for it on the regular Z in the meantime, though.