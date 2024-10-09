Have A Listen To The World’s First Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Revuelto

The Lamborghini Revuelto is not a slow car. We really shouldn’t need to explain this. Like, it’s the complete opposite of slow. It’s really, really, startlingly, viciously, pin-you-back-in-your-seat, rearrange-your-organs fast, in fact.

The thing is, it would seem nobody’s relayed that message to US-based tuning shop Underground Racing. Underground, it would seem, thought the Revuelto would struggle to get out of its own way. It thought it would be dusted off the line by a Golf TDI.

Underground Racing twin-turbo Lamborghini Revuelto - side

That’s the only logical explanation for the fact that it’s strapped two massive turbochargers to the Revuelto’s 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12, with the aim of taking the car’s peak power output – together with the trio of electric motors it employs as assistance – from a scant 1015bhp to somewhere around 2000bhp. Two. Thousand. Brake. Horsepower. Not too long ago, that sort of power was reserved for vehicles with ‘HMS’ in their name. Or ‘Airbus’.

That’s the end goal of Underground’s twin-turbo kit, which is currently in development. To achieve that sort of power without tearing itself apart and ripping open the space-time continuum, it’ll also need a heavily upgraded engine and reinforced transmission, which the tuner is working on.

In the meantime, it’s stuck its two billet-wheel Precision turbos on the Revuelto’s stock engine, along with a new engine management system. We don’t know how much power it’s making in this state, but we’re going to go out on a limb and say ‘quite a lot’.

While it works on the final product, Underground has released a quick clip to give us a sense of what its blown Revuelto will sound like. The answer? Like a Revuelto, but with two huge, whistly turbos strapped to its motor.

This is far from Underground’s first rodeo – the company has long been getting silly power figures and speeds out of modern V12 and V10 Lambos, as well as the Audi R8 V10. This just happens to be its silliest yet.