Gran Turismo 7’s PS5 Pro Update Will Arrive Next Week

We knew a PS5 Pro-optimised update for Gran Turismo 7 would be coming, although it was a bit of a shame to see it wasn’t ready in time for the console’s launch last week. Better late than never though, it’s set to arrive next week – and with five new cars to boot.

Polyphony Digital founder and the mastermind of Gran Turismo, Kazunori Yamauchi, has offered up his usual tradition of posting silhouettes of new cars coming to the game via X (once Twitter). You can either play the guessing game yourself or wait for someone to do it for you in the replies.

We’ll have a crack at figuring them out anyway, starting from the top left. We think that’ll be a five-door version of the Suzuki Jimny that some parts of the world are blessed with, based on the contours on a box roofline. The smaller Kei version of the Jimny is already available in GT7 thanks to January’s 1.42 update, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see another coming – but we’ll be delighted if that is the case.

To the right of that looks to be a Ford Escort Cosworth. That’s somehow never appeared in a Gran Turismo game despite earlier versions featuring a rally version of the Escort, so it’s long overdue. That whale tail is unmistakable.

Things get a little tricky to work out from there. We think the car front-and-centre is the Porsche Mission X, which is set to go on to inspire the manufacturer’s next hypercar – albeit too late to truly be a direct rival to the McLaren W1 and Ferrari F80.

Porsche Mission X concept - front

To its right looks to be another Porsche, this time we believe a 992 Turbo S. More German metal sits to the left of the Mission X, in what we think is the Mercedes W196 as driven by Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Stirling Moss in the 1954 and '55 F1 season.

Along with the new cars, we’re expecting this to be the update that allows for the PS5 Pro 4k120fps mode, along with an experimental 8k graphics mode plus some other visual improvements for those who have forked out £700 on Sony’s new system. Expect more details ahead of an assumed release of 21 November release, keeping in tradition with a Thursday arrival of the game’s updates.