Gaming Deal Of The Week: Buy EA Sports WRC At Its Cheapest Price Yet

It’s about to be an exciting time in the world of EA Sports WRC. Next month, the game is set to receive its first expansion pack which will see the 2024 season added – followed by two additional DLC packs early next year.

If you’re yet to play the game, now might be the time to jump in and familiarise yourself ahead of a swathe of new content. Especially so if you’re on PlayStation 5, with the game currently the cheapest it’s ever been on the platform.

Right now, you can pick it up for just £13.49 through the PlayStation Store. That’s a whopping 70 per cent down from its usual £44.99 asking price, which quite frankly is a bargain. You’ll need to be quick, though – the deal ends at 23:59 on 11 September.

Subaru Impreza 2001 EA Sports WRC

As the official game of the 2023 WRC season, you’re able to take on every rally from last year’s championship including the then-new Central European Rally, which was added to the game as a free content update. All of the Rally1 cars are included, along with the feeder Rally2 and Junior WRC series.

Beyond those, the game is packed with classic rally cars. The full list is worth checking out, but there are some real treats including ‘70s classics, well-known Group B legends, ‘90s Group A heroes and some incredibly niche options like a Vauxhall Astra kit car.

EA Sports WRC Rally Finland

It’s unclear what exactly will be coming with the furore of DLC set to arrive in EA Sports WRC beyond, presumably, Rally Poland and Latvia which were fresh additions to the calendar this year.

There’s plenty to keep you occupied gameplay-wise in the meantime. The game has had seasonal challenges introduced since its launch last October, but delightfully those have become permanently accessible – which isn’t often the case with modern racing games.