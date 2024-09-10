Gaming Deal Of The Week: Buy EA Sports WRC At Its Cheapest Price Yet

Three over crest into bargain price cut. If you’re on PlayStation 5, anyway…
me
MG Metro 6R4 EA Sports WRC
MG Metro 6R4 EA Sports WRC

It’s about to be an exciting time in the world of EA Sports WRC. Next month, the game is set to receive its first expansion pack which will see the 2024 season added – followed by two additional DLC packs early next year.

If you’re yet to play the game, now might be the time to jump in and familiarise yourself ahead of a swathe of new content. Especially so if you’re on PlayStation 5, with the game currently the cheapest it’s ever been on the platform.

Right now, you can pick it up for just £13.49 through the PlayStation Store. That’s a whopping 70 per cent down from its usual £44.99 asking price, which quite frankly is a bargain. You’ll need to be quick, though – the deal ends at 23:59 on 11 September.

Subaru Impreza 2001 EA Sports WRC
Subaru Impreza 2001 EA Sports WRC

As the official game of the 2023 WRC season, you’re able to take on every rally from last year’s championship including the then-new Central European Rally, which was added to the game as a free content update. All of the Rally1 cars are included, along with the feeder Rally2 and Junior WRC series.

Beyond those, the game is packed with classic rally cars. The full list is worth checking out, but there are some real treats including ‘70s classics, well-known Group B legends, ‘90s Group A heroes and some incredibly niche options like a Vauxhall Astra kit car.

EA Sports WRC Rally Finland
EA Sports WRC Rally Finland

It’s unclear what exactly will be coming with the furore of DLC set to arrive in EA Sports WRC beyond, presumably, Rally Poland and Latvia which were fresh additions to the calendar this year.

There’s plenty to keep you occupied gameplay-wise in the meantime. The game has had seasonal challenges introduced since its launch last October, but delightfully those have become permanently accessible – which isn’t often the case with modern racing games.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The Hennessey Venom F5 Now Comes With A Manual
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster - front
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster - front
News
The New Bentley Flying Spur Is Here With Nearly 800bhp
Bentley Flying Spur Speed - front
Bentley Flying Spur Speed - front
News
Jeremy Clarkson “Wound Up” By Chris Harris’ Tesla Track Test Comments
Jeremy Clarkson
Jeremy Clarkson
Formula 1
Aston Martin F1 Signs Adrian Newey in Five-Year, £150M Deal
Alonso, Newey, Lawrence and Lance Stroll at the Press Conference
Alonso, Newey, Lawrence and Lance Stroll at the Press Conference
News
Hoonigan Has Filed For Bankruptcy
Ken Block in his 2021 Subaru WRX STI rally car
Ken Block in his 2021 Subaru WRX STI rally car
News
The Electric Audi S6 Is An Almost-£100k Car
Audi S6 E-Tron Avant - front
Audi S6 E-Tron Avant - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
Reviews
Jaguar F-Type R Review: Goodnight, Loud Prince
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
Reviews
Subaru Crosstrek Review: Far From Perfect, But Strangely Charming
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving