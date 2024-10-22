The Ferrari F80 Sounds…Like This

The new Ferrari F80 hypercar has all sorts of impressive numbers attached to it. How about 0-62mph in 2.15 seconds or 0-124mph in 5.8? The 1:15.3 lap time at Ferrari's Fiorano test track is pretty spicy, too, as is the 1055kg downforce figure the car achieves at 155mph.

Some things can't be quantified by numbers, of course, like how nice a car sounds. You can only make that judgement for yourself, and watching the video embedded here is perhaps your best chance.

Remote video URL

While it’s a subjective thing, we get the sense you might feel a touch underwhelmed. That’s not hugely surprising - none of the current crop of turbocharged V6 sports racing cars, Ferrari’s 499P LMDH machine included, sound particularly thrilling, so of course, a thusly configured car confined by road-car regulations is going to struggle further.

The comments in this video from NM2255 certainly make it seem as though the court of public opinion isn’t siding with the F80. In the car’s defence, at a big, open circuit (in this case, Imola, where the F80 had its public debut) when running around next to race cars, including V6 hybrid era F1 machines, it will seem a little muted.

Ferrari F80 - engine bay

That said, the V12-powered Daytona SP3, which wasn’t ever supposed to be a LaFerrari successor as the F80 is, sounds way, way better. Granted, it doesn’t come anywhere close to the F80’s bonkers 1183bhp output, but with 828bhp to its name, it’s not exactly lacking firepower.

Not that any of this is going to make some of the 799 people who’ve agreed to hand over £3.1 million for their F80 cancel their order, of course. All were sold out long before the car was even revealed to the public, and it’s doubtful any of those well-heeled owners will be getting buyer’s remorse.