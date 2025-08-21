Dodge Is Coming To American Truck Simulator

The trucking simulator sub-genre is enjoying something of a moment in the spotlight right now, naturally led by SCS Software’s sibling titles, Euro Truck Simulator 2 and American Truck Simulator. Both are headed to consoles, ETS2 is getting a coach driving update, but most intriguingly, ATS is receiving a batch of licensed, driveable cars as part of its upcoming Road Trip mode.

Confirmation of the first of those cars came last month with the announcement of the upcoming Ford Car Pack. Now, they’ve been joined by additions from fellow American manufacturer Dodge.

American Truck Simulator - Dodge Charger
American Truck Simulator - Dodge Charger

Those cars kick off with one of the icons of the original muscle car era, the second-generation Dodge Charger, while something far more modern comes in the current-generation Ram 1500 pickup.

Piquing our interest the most, though, is the V10-powered Viper in its utterly savage first-gen guise, specifically a GTS coupe. Rounding out the new additions is a Challenger, and while there are no images of it yet, and SCS doesn’t mention if it’s the modern or classic version, the developer has previously put out a call to audio record the newer car in 6.2-litre supercharged guise. Safe to assume it’ll be one of the many, many Hellcat derivatives then.

American Truck Simulator - Dodge Viper
American Truck Simulator - Dodge Viper

Based on that same appeal for cars to record, it’s highly unlikely that car additions will stop with Ford and Dodge. It also looks like SCS has negotiated deals with Toyota and Nissan, with cars including the A80 Supra and R35 GT-R likely to arrive in the game at some point.

As with the Ford pack, the Ram and Dodge Car Pack has no solid release date yet, but once it arrives, purchasing it will unlock access to the Road Trip mode, which should bring a whole new dimension to exploring ATS’ enormous open-world map – hopefully right on time for it to land on consoles too.

