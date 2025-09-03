The Crew Is Coming Back Online, Sort Of

The Crew Unlimited is a community-made mod which will bring life back to the controversially-killed game on 15 September
The Crew
Despite widespread backlash, an admission of mistake by the means of promised offline modes for The Crew 2 and Motorfest, as well as a literal lawsuit, Ubisoft is showing no signs of bringing 2014’s The Crew back to life. As it stands, it remains unplayable - even in single-player.

Sure, the game itself may be outdated, but from a preservation standpoint and the sake of being able to dip back into it for the sake of nostalgia, that is not a good thing. There may be life yet, though, thanks to a new community-made mod.

The Crew Unlimited is set to go online on 15 September, restoring service to the PC version of the game. The custom-made server will make both the single- and multiplayer features playable once again, although at the cost of requiring a new save file – originals won’t work.

How has the team behind the mod managed it? Well, it says it’s written a server emulator that will mean the offline mode is in effect a server that runs on your own hardware, so there’ll be no way for it to be revoked once more.

The project is said to have started as soon as The Crew was taken offline on 31 March 2024, and has been described as “Far, far from a simple task.”

It’s unclear at this stage how tricky or not The Crew Unlimited will be to get working, but it will be locked to PC for the time being. The team is said to be looking at solutions for console players, but the closed nature of Xbox and PlayStation platforms is likely to make that tricky.

Ubisoft has yet to make any public comment on the existence of The Crew Unlimited, so it’s unclear at this stage whether the publisher will have anything opposition to its existence or quietly leave it to exist. Hopefully the latter.

