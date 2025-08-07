Turtle Beach Just Dropped A Load Of Xbox Sim Racing Hardware

Best known for its headsets, Turtle Beach has introduced a fresh three-pronged attack on the sim racing market, with Xbox (and Fortnite) players firmly in mind
Turtle Beach Reveals New Range Of Sim Racing Hardware For Xbox

We’re sure that at some stage in your life, you’ve likely donned a Turtle Beach headset with the intent of hurling abuse over the internet at someone who has crashed into you at turn one of Laguna Seca on Forza Motorsport. Just us? Fair enough.

Well, the peripherals manufacturer has just gotten quite serious about taking on the sim racing market now. Having introduced its first racing wheel early last year, the brand has now just dropped a whole new range of hardware designed with Xbox racers firmly in mind.

VelocityOne Race KD3

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race KD3
Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race KD3

Headlining its new additions is the VelocityOne Race KD3. This is an entry-level direct drive wheelbase with up to 3.2Nm of force feedback, putting it pretty much head-to-head with the Moza R3 and punching below the Fanatec CSL DD. Like the Moza, it offers Xbox compatibility as standard.

It’s priced at £329.99 and pedals are included out of the box, albeit a two-pedal set without a load cell brake.

Its included wheel rim features magnetic paddles too, something which tends to be the reserve of higher-end wheels from other manufacturers. It features a quick-release system, too, meaning you can swap it out for other rims. Speaking of…

VelocityOne F-RX

Turtle Beach VelocityOne F-RX
Turtle Beach VelocityOne F-RX

This is a formula-style rim that’ll be compatible with both the new KD3 and existing range-topping VelocityOne Race.

There are ten buttons, each with RGB lighting, plus five rotary dials – handy for the multitude of complicated systems on modern F1 cars, which we can’t quite wrap our heads around while taking on Raidillon at full send. Shift lights, too. It’s priced at £189.99.

Turtle Beach Racer

Turtle Beach Racer
Turtle Beach Racer

We now live in a world in which Fortnite has a racing wheel designed for it. Sort of, anyway.

The Turtle Beach Racer is a wireless wheel designed very much as a my-first-sim rig. There’s a 30-foot range and claimed 30 hours of battery life, though it's worth keeping in mind that it doesn’t feature any force feedback.

A ‘controller mode’ allows it to work with Fortnite’s Rocket Racing, but it will also be compatible regularly with the usual flurry of driving games. At £139.99, it’s firmly in the firing line of Logitech G923 prices during big sales, but could prove a great option for indoctrinating your kids into the world of sim racing. Particularly as it’s compatible with both Xbox and PC.

All three new Turtle Beach products will go on sale on 9 September.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

