6 Things We Want To See In Forza Horizon 6

Next year, the Horizon festival will finally be heading to Japan with Forza Horizon 6. Yeah, we’re quite excited about that.

Beyond confirmation of its existence and its setting, we don’t know much about FH6 at this stage, though, which means we can only speculate what we’ll see in the game. Speculate we will – here are six things we’re hoping Horizon 6 can deliver on.

More in-depth car customisation

Forza Horizon’s car customisation is one of the best in all of racing games, with its vast array of bodykits and endless engine swaps. We do think there’s room to improve, though.

Interior customisation, for a start. It’s a bit strange slapping a Rocket Bunny kit on a Subaru BRZ with TE37s, then to hop into cockpit view and see an entirely stock interior.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Neons would be a lovely addition too, as would the ability to put stickers on windows – something Forza’s livery editor has long been lacking.

Car clubs

Presumably, FH6 will have some form of Daikoku-style meeting area. At least you’d expect so, otherwise that’ll be a big miss in our eyes.

If that is the case, it should make for some excellent impromptu car meets. What about the organised, though?

Sure, you could go start a Discord of your own, but having a baked-in car club system is something we’d like to see. Give us the option to organise meets, races, competitions and or simply a chance to cruise together with friends under one banner.

Fewer in-game rewards

Some people may enjoy the sandbox nature of Forza Horizon, which in recent games has seemingly gone out of its way to throw millions of credits and cars at you at any given opportunity. We must confess, though, we miss the grind.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

We’d like to at least have the option to start with a mundane car and limited rewards, more in the spirit of the original Horizon. While we’re at it, can we ditch the cringe Horizon superstar gimmick?

A realistic take on the Shuto Expressway

Credit: Ebiebi2/WikiCommons

We know that Forza Horizon 6 will feature a form of the Shuto Expressway, with its elevated roads recreated to an extent, as confirmed by Playground Games art director Don Arceta in an Xbox Wire interview.

We are slightly fearful it’ll be limited in scope, though, and fall foul of Horizon’s usual effort of making roads about 3x as wide as their real-life counterparts. We’d like to see the expressway made narrow and traffic dense. We’re desperate for some Tokyo Xtreme Racer vibes in there.

Fujimi Kaido

Forza Motorsport - Fujimi Kaido

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With Fujimi Kaido returning in an absolutely beautiful form to Forza Motorsport earlier this year, we think it’d be a shame not to see the full course make an appearance on the Forza Horizon map.

Imagine the impromptu drift races, recreations of Initial D scenes or simply just the freedom to drive on and off Kaido at will. We genuinely think it’d add a couple of hundred more hours of life to the game.

A Renault Kangoo

Renault Kangoo

We expect the game to explore many avenues of Japan’s deeply varied car culture. Hopefully, that’ll extend to the countries’ obsession with the Renault Kangoo.

No, seriously, there’s even a whole festival dedicated to it. The Kangoo made an appearance in Japanese-developed Gran Turismo 7 earlier this year, so its presence in the virtual world isn’t unheard of, and we think it would suit Horizon’s laid-back style even better. Kangoo Club, anyone?

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT