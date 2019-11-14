or register
Close

Peugeot

Peugeot Will Make A Glorious WEC Return, Road-Going Hypercar Inevitable

Peugeot is the latest manufacturer to be tempted back to Le Mans thanks to the new 'hypercar' regulations, with its WEC assault starting in 2022

a month ago Motorsport 8 comments
It Looks Like The Peugeot GTI Badge Is Dead

The next 208 hot hatchback will be given the ‘Peugeot Sport Engineered’ name instead of the famous GTI moniker

2 months ago News 15 comments
Peugeot Is Selling Brand New 405s For £7800

The 30-year-old Peugeot 405 has been saved from retirement thanks to a new deal struck between Peugeot and a company in Azerbaijan

8 months ago News 24 comments
The Chunky New Peugeot 208 Just Landed, And You Can Have It As An EV

Peugeot's all-new supermini has been revealed ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, and it's available with an all-electric powertrain

10 months ago News 52 comments
The Sub-£7000 Peugeot 208 GTI Is The Affordable Hot Hatch You Didn't Consider

Prices of Peugeot's recently discontinued 208 GTI have dropped below £7000 on the used market

a year ago Used Cars 40 comments
A Peugeot 508 R Is On The Way With Well Over 300bhp

Peugeot is reported to be cooking up a performance hybrid version of the 508 R, which will rival the Audi S4

a year ago News 16 comments
The Peugeot e-Legend Is An Exquisite Slice Of Retro Futurism

This autonomous, 504 Coupe-inspired creation will be sprucing up Peugeot's stand at the Paris Motor Show

a year ago News 59 comments
Let This 194bhp Peugeot 406 Coupe V6 Charm You For Just £1250

Peugeot was given a kicking in the early 2010s over its products' ability to alienate anyone who likes cars, but that's changing fast - so we've looked back almost 20 years to the last time we wanted a Peugeot just for its style...

2 years ago Used Cars 74 comments
How Good Does This Peugeot 508 SW Look?

Estate cars are a rare treat in today's SUV-obsessed world, and this new one from Peugeot is particularly pretty

2 years ago News 95 comments
The 221bhp Peugeot 508 First Edition Is Tomorrow's Ford Mondeo ST220

The new 508 First Edition will be a stylish, good-to-drive and well-equipped saloon that will be a classifieds unicorn in about 15 years, just like a certain fast Ford

2 years ago News 43 comments
The Suddenly Rare Peugeot 206 GTI 180 Is The £1k Bargain You Need Now

While the GTI 180 used to be as common as late trains, there are suddenly almost none around, making now a brilliant time to buy

2 years ago Used Cars 39 comments
Motorsport Say Hello To The Anger-Spec Peugeot 308 TCR Racing Car
This Insane 740bhp Hybrid Racecar Concept Weighs Just 825kg... And It's A Peugeot

Peugeot has added a new contribution to the growing list of Vision Gran Turismo concepts, and it's truly bonkers

2 years ago News 78 comments
This Peugeot 205 GTi Is As Expensive As A Lightly Used Porsche Cayman

With a one-owner, low-mileage history and a fresh and comprehensive refurbishment under its belt, this 205 GTi has been listed for sale at a frankly ridiculous £43,000

2 years ago Used Cars 41 comments
This Mint Peugeot 106 GTi Is The Rev-Hungry Investment Piece You Need In Your Life

We've been in and around the classifieds again, and we're getting all hot under the collar for a 16-year-old Peugeot that will let you have all sorts of fun while actually gaining value. What's not to love?

3 years ago News 34 comments

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or