Peugeot is the latest manufacturer to be tempted back to Le Mans thanks to the new 'hypercar' regulations, with its WEC assault starting in 2022
The next 208 hot hatchback will be given the ‘Peugeot Sport Engineered’ name instead of the famous GTI moniker
The 30-year-old Peugeot 405 has been saved from retirement thanks to a new deal struck between Peugeot and a company in Azerbaijan
Peugeot's all-new supermini has been revealed ahead of the Geneva Motor Show, and it's available with an all-electric powertrain
Prices of Peugeot's recently discontinued 208 GTI have dropped below £7000 on the used market
Peugeot is reported to be cooking up a performance hybrid version of the 508 R, which will rival the Audi S4
This autonomous, 504 Coupe-inspired creation will be sprucing up Peugeot's stand at the Paris Motor Show
Peugeot was given a kicking in the early 2010s over its products' ability to alienate anyone who likes cars, but that's changing fast - so we've looked back almost 20 years to the last time we wanted a Peugeot just for its style...
Estate cars are a rare treat in today's SUV-obsessed world, and this new one from Peugeot is particularly pretty
The new 508 First Edition will be a stylish, good-to-drive and well-equipped saloon that will be a classifieds unicorn in about 15 years, just like a certain fast Ford
While the GTI 180 used to be as common as late trains, there are suddenly almost none around, making now a brilliant time to buy
Peugeot has added a new contribution to the growing list of Vision Gran Turismo concepts, and it's truly bonkers
With a one-owner, low-mileage history and a fresh and comprehensive refurbishment under its belt, this 205 GTi has been listed for sale at a frankly ridiculous £43,000
We've been in and around the classifieds again, and we're getting all hot under the collar for a 16-year-old Peugeot that will let you have all sorts of fun while actually gaining value. What's not to love?