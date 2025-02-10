Tyre Markings Explained: What Do They Mean?

Ever wondered what the mysterious codes on your tyres mean? Well, we’ve got a guide for you

Let’s face it, unless you’re one of those weird car nerds (like us), nobody really thinks too much about tyres. They go on your car, you probably want some good ones and that’s about all there is to them, right?

Yet, it only takes a moment to look at one to see all sorts of mysterious codes lined along the side of them. To the untrained eye, this could be a load of gibberish but they do have important meanings. We’ve put together a guide to help you understand them.

Tyre width

Tyre Markings Explained: What Do They Mean?

Usually, tyres will have three numbers close but separated on them. The first of those numbers indicates the width of a tyre in millimetres. In our example, that means this one is 205mm wide.

Tyre sidewall height

Tyre Markings Explained: What Do They Mean?

So that must make the second number the height of the tyre’s sidewall in millimetres too, right? Well, no.

Instead, the second number indicates the height of the tyre relative as a percentage of its width. This example means the sidewall is 50 percent as tall as the tyre is wide, so 102.5mm.

Wheel size

Tyre Markings Explained: What Do They Mean?

The third part of the markings usually sees a two-digit number following on from a letter. In our example, an R15.

We’ll start with the number, as that simply indicates the size of the wheel the tyre is designed to fit, measured in inches. In our case, that’d be a 15-inch wheel – suggesting we’ve got something for an old French car, probably. Be surprised to see anything less than 17 or 18, and more likely in excess of 20, on new cars.

The letter before that number tells us the construction of the tyre. On pretty much any road car made in the last 50 years, this will be an R, meaning ‘Radial’.

Other possible ones include B for ‘Bias’ (you may see these on some modified hardcore off-roaders), D for ‘Diagonal’ or, if there’s nothing, cross-ply. The latter two would only really be seen on classic cars though, and even then, many will now use modern radials.

Load and speed rating

Tyre Markings Explained: What Do They Mean?

Following the three separated numbers, it’s possible you may see another number followed by a letter. This indicates the load and speed that the tyre is rated for, although it’s not an obvious one to understand.

The number stands for the amount of weight each tyre can carry, although rather than signifying a measurement on its own, this uses an industry-accepted code. In our example, this is 87 – which means the tyre can bear 545kg. Confusing, right?

Then there’s the speed rating. These start from F and go through to Y (and then (Y) instead of Z for… reasons), each again an industry code representing a speed in kmh. In our case, H means the tyre can handle up to 210kmh (130mph).

Got all of that? Good. Enjoy getting up close with the tyres on parked cars for the next few days. Just don’t hang around too long – you might look suspicious.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Japanese
Even The Toyota HiAce Has Gazoo Racing Parts Now
Toyota HiAce with Version II GR parts - front
News
Abt Has Made The Audi RSQ8 Even Less Subtle
Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - front
News
Volvo EX30 Gets A Cross Country Makeover
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front
News
Renault Is Going Retro With Its Vans, Too
Renault Trafic, Estafette and Goelette
Top Gear
You Can Now Watch Classic Top Gear Literally Non-Stop On YouTube
Top Gear - Peel P50
News
The BMW Z4 Handschalter Is No Longer Green-Over-Tan Only
BMW Z4 in Thundernight

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4