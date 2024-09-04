Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown: Mercedes 300SL Wreck Locations

Before Forza Horizon took the idea of barn finds in a racing game and ran away with it, Test Drive Unlimited 2 offered players the chance to rebuild a car from hidden wrecks.

Now, TDU Solar Crown is here and delightfully, it’s carrying on that old tradition. There are two cars to be built from wrecks, with 14 of each littered around Hong Kong Island.

It’s fun to go out on an unassisted hunt but for some of us, it’s easier for someone else to do the hard work. Today, it’s us doing it for you.

We’re focusing on the ‘secret classic car’ in this guide which doesn’t do much to hide the fact you’ll be building a Mercedes 300SL. Looking for the ‘secret off-road car’? Well, we have a guide for that too.

‘Secret classic car’ wreck locations

Aberdeen (District 1)

#1 - Head to the dirt route north of Aberdeen Gas Station, just off the highway. There’s a secret route with entrances on either side of the junction halfway up it – head along there and you’ll find the wreck.

Causeway Bay (District 2)

#2 - Drive along the main road that takes you below the on-ramp for the highway. The wreck is located next to a scissor lift. An easy one to spot.

Pok Fu Lam (District 4)

#3 - There’s a secret route accessible from the main road of this residential area. It’s hidden behind some metal barriers. Smash through those, head down the road and you can’t miss the wreck if you keep going.

Quarry Bay (District 5)

#4 - This wreck is abandoned in a pedestrianised area slightly northeast of the Quarry Bay meeting point. Shouldn’t be hard to find.

Happy Valley (District 6)

#5 - Head to the infield section of Happy Valley Raceway, and this wreck is in plain sight in a paddock area accessible pretty much as you make it onto the track.

Repulse Bay (District 7)

#6 - This is a fun one to find. There’s a large golf course (and for some reason littered with footballs) off the side of the coastal road to the south. Once on, keep driving northbound and you should eventually come across a very long, straight-ish pathway. Follow that and it’ll take you to the wreck.

Chai Wan (District 8)

#7 - This wreck is located slightly north of the Streets HQ, just around the corner. You’ll find it nestled near shipping containers in a warehouse.

Shek O (District 9)

#8 - Probably the most scenic location of the 300SL’s wrecks. At the end of the town is a secret dirt route which will take you across a stretch of sand to a small landmass. Follow the route and at the end is a 300SL wreck.

Stanley (District 10)

#9 - Follow the main road south of Stanley Gas Station until the third left. Stop at that junction and to your right is a secret route. Follow it to the end and you’ll get to the wreck, hidden under shelter outside of a house.

Tai Tam (District 11)

#10 - Along the dirt road are two small paved sections. Take the south-most and you’ll see an entrance to a small secret route which splits into two directions. Head left up the hill, and you’ll come to an area with the wreck and a scenic view of the Solar Hotel.

Victoria Peak (District 12)

#11 - There’s a mansion being constructed near the Plantation Road speed trap. Once on the site, head to the left of the house and the wreck is there (guess who forgot to screenshot it before collecting and didn’t realise until writing this? Trust me on this one).

Wan Chai (District 13)

#12 - Located within a construction site tucked between two large roads, this wreck is hidden alongside a ramp. Easy to access from either side.

Western District (District 14)

#13 - This wreck can be found on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park to the side of the highway. The easiest way to access it is using the junction to the left and simply driving in.

#14 - Drive to the residential area on the top of this mountain and the wreck is located at a building at the end of a dead-end road.